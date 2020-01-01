VOTER REGISTRATION

Deadline is Jan. 17 for Feb. 11 elections

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Feb. 11, 2020, City of Pawhuska Primary and Wynona I-30 Special School Elections, Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said.

Chouteau said that persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.

Persons who have never been registered to vote before or who are not currently registered in the county of their residence and persons who are registered but who need to change their registration information may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Chouteau explained that applications postmarked after that time will still be accepted and processed; however, the applications will not be approved until after Feb. 11, 2020.

The County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter’s precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Chouteau said that any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office at 918-287-3036 or email OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov.

Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 630 Kihekah Ave, Pawhuska, and at most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries in the county. Chouteau said that applications also are available at our website www.osage.okcounties.org or the state website www.elections.ok.gov, and voters can check their registration status at www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/.

CLOSED PRECINCTS

Wynona Public Schools closes some precincts

Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau has announced that the Wynona I03057 (I-30) School has opted to close Precincts 108, 112 and 306 in Osage County for its Wynona I03057 (I-30) Special School Election scheduled on Feb. 11, 2020.

State law allows a school district to close a precinct if it’s not entirely within the district’s boundaries and if there are fewer than 100 registered voters in that part of the precinct that is located in the district. There are 19 voters in precinct 108, 0 voters in precinct 112 and 12 voters in precinct 306 that are located in the boundaries of the Wynona I03057 (I-30) School District.

Voters who are registered in Precincts 108, 112 and 306 will receive an application for absentee ballots from the County Election Board. They can fill out, sign and return the application form to the County Election Board to have a ballot mailed to them. Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, for this election. Voters who receive their absentee ballots by mail must return the voted ballot to the County Election Board by mail. Absentee ballots must be in the Osage County Election Board’s hands by 7 p.m. on election day to be counted.

These voters also may vote by in-person absentee at the Osage County Election Board office from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, or Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

Any registered voters in Precincts 108, 112 and 306 who believe that he or she may reside in the Wynona I03057 (I-30) School District and who have not yet received an absentee ballot application from the Osage County Election Board should call the office immediately at 918-287-3036.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Get ahead of the curve on absentee ballots in 2020

Voters who want to vote by absentee ballot for the 2020 election year should submit their absentee ballot applications to their county Election Board as soon as possible, the Osage County Election Board Secretary said.

Voters can request ballots for individual elections or for all elections they are eligible to vote in during the 2020 election year.

Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau encourages voters to apply early.

“We have many federal, state, and local elections coming up this year. Signing up for absentee ballots is a great way to make sure you stay informed and never miss an election,” Chouteau said.

Applications are available at the Osage County Election Board or can be downloaded at elections.ok.gov. Voters can also apply electronically using the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal at elections.ok.gov/ovp.

Chouteau reminds voters that requests must be submitted no later than the Wednesday before the first election in which the voter would like to participate. The first election for Osage County is Jan. 14, 2020. The list of elections can be found at elections.ok.gov.

For more information on requesting absentee ballots or registering to vote, contact the Osage County Election Board at 918-287-3036 or e-mail at OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov. The Election Board is located at 630 Kihekah Ave, Pawhuska. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

CENSUS WORKER HIRING

Census Bureau is ramping up hiring process

The U.S. Census Bureau is ramping up hiring ahead of the 2020 Census and selections for the jobs are starting now. The U.S. Census Bureau is also increasing the pay rate across the country for the available positions.

There are many positions available to conduct the once-a-decade census. The jobs offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks. Pay rates vary depending on where the job is located, with rates in Oklahoma ranging from $14.50 to $17 per hour.

The selection process for supervisor positions is starting now. The majority of jobs available are for enumerators, or census takers. Selections for those jobs will start in January 2020. Paid training will occur in March and April. Actual enumeration of non-responding households throughout the nation begins in May through early July.

Please visit www.2020census.gov/jobs to apply and for a list of available positions, which also include recruiting assistants, clerks, office operations supervisors, and field supervisors. To determine the estimated pay rate in an area, visit www.2020census.gov/en/jobs/pay-and-locations/national-map.html.

The census is the largest peacetime deployment of civil servants across the country. The census officially begins on April 1, 2020, and for the first time ever, it will have an online option, which will make filling out the form easy, safe and secure. For more information on the 2020 Census, please visit www.2020census.gov/.