Basketball

January 3: Jay will host Kansas at 6:30 and 8 p.m.

January 7: Colcord will host Kansas at 6:30 and 8 p.m.; Oaks will host Foyil at 6:30 and 8 p.m.

January 9: Jay will play in the Locust Grove Tournament; Kansas will play in the Shriners Tournament.

January 10: Jay will play in the Locust Grove Tournament; Kansas will play in the Shriners Tournament; Colcord will host Foyil at 6:30 and 8 p.m.

January 11: Jay will play in the Locust Grove Tournament; Kansas will play in the Shriners Tournament.

January 14: Kansas will play at Adair at 6 and 7:30 p.m.; Colcord will host Quapaw at 6:30 and 8 p.m.; Oaks will play at Cave Springs at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

January 7: Jay will wrestle at Cascia Hall at 5 p.m.

January 14: Jay will wrestle at Stilwell at 1 p.m.