There will be numerous events throughout Shawnee and surrounding areas where members of the community can bring in the New Year and celebrate the beginning of a new decade.

For community youth, Shawnee's Star Skate is hosting the biggest party of the year — the NYE Bash at Star Skate.

This family friendly party will have several activities including roller skating, music, games, prizes, dancing and a balloon drop at midnight.

Doors for the party open at 7 p.m. and the party will last until 1 a.m. Admission is $16 including the skate rental and there will be a Star Skate Snack Bar offering soda, pizza, tater tots and other food items.

In addition to the Star Skate Bash, little members of surrounding communities ages zero to five can celebrate 2020 with their own “Noon Year's Eve” party at the Choctaw Library.

The children are invited to celebrate the New Year at noon instead of midnight. The party starts at 11:30 a.m. for a dance party, crafts, sensory bins, noise makers and a noon countdown to a shower of balloons and confetti. The party will last until 12:30 p.m. to give everyone plenty of time to explore all the activities at the celebration.

In addition to the Noon Year's Eve party, there will be a party at the FireLake Casino from 5 p.m. to midnight where adults can celebrate the countdown to 2020.

Guests are invited to see Electric Avenue at Lucky 7's for New Year's Eve, take advantage of the $2020 hot seats from 5pm to midnight and drink specials all night.

These are just a few of the many events and parties happening throughout the county and surrounding areas.