Sydney Arguello from McLoud High School is one of more than 700 high school cheerleaders from across the United States who will be representing Varsity Spirit in the world famous London New Year's Day Parade.

The individuals invited to perform in the London celebration are part of the All American program, selected from Universal Cheerleaders Association and National Cheerleaders Association at summer camps across the country.

All-Americans are chosen based on superior athletic and leadership skills. Only the top twelve percent of athletes who attend camp earn the chance to perform in the holiday spectacular.

"The All-Americans program is celebrating its thirty second year in 2019, and our talented cheerleaders really enjoy the opportunity to show their skills to a very enthusiastic international audience," says Mike Fultz, International Event Coordinator for Varsity Spirit.

For more information visit london.varsity.com or contact Mike Fultz at (800) 238-0286.

Check back for updates.