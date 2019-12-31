With the conclusion of the NFL's regular season over the weekend, the first 20 picks are set. The remaining 12 slots will be filled post-playoffs.
1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)
2. Washington (3-13)
3. Detroit (3-12-1)
4. NY Giants (4-12)
5. Miami (5-11)
6. LA Chargers (5-11)
7. Carolina (5-11)
8. Arizona (5-10-1)
9. Jacksonville (6-10)
10. Cleveland (6-10)
11. NY Jets (7-9)
12. Oakland (7-9)
13. Indianapolis (7-9)
14. Tampa Bay (7-9)
15. Denver (7-9)
16. Atlanta (7-9)
17. Cowboys (8-8)
18. Pittsburgh (to Miami) (8-8)
19. Chicago (to Oakland) (8-8)
20. LA Rams (to Jacksonville (9-7)