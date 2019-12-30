Barbara Alice Vanpool, 82 year old Miami, Oklahoma, resident passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Windridge Nursing Home in Miami, Oklahoma.

Barbara was born on February 6, 1937, in Roaring Springs, Pennsylvania, to Jesse and Rose (Smith) Wentz. She was married to Thomas J Vanpool. Barbara was a Registered Nurse and worked in California, New Jersey, Florida, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

Barbara loved to walk and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a proud RN for 30-35 years. She shared her love of nursing by teaching nursing at Indian River Community College.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Vanpool; her parents, Jesse and Rose Wentz; and two brothers William Wentz and Frank Wentz.

She is survived by one daughter, Carolyn Bell and husband Charles of Miami, Oklahoma; one son, Thomas James Vanpool and wife Lory of Lakeland, Florida; two sisters, Beverly Wentz of Connecticut and Elaine Wentz of Illinois; two nephews, Chris and Ted; seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at G.A.R. Cemetery in Miami, Oklahoma. Services are under the direction of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Miami, Oklahoma.

Notes of encouragement for the family may be left at www.brown-winters.com

Services are under the direction of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Miami.