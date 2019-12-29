This year Shawnee residents have become regular customers to several new or new-to-Shawnee businesses.
Some of them are:
• Sancho Ancho, at 4734 N. Kickapoo
• Chicken Express, at 4302 N. Harrison
• Bar H Bar Branding Iron, at 4301 N. Harrison
• Dollar Tree store No. 2, at 600 W. Independence
• Chris Lester opened a local food delivery service with his new company, Shawnee Delivery.
• Pottawatomie County Museum — Paul and Ann Milburn Center, at 207 N. Minnesota
• El Patron Tacos, at 322 W. MacArthur
• Domino Dog Park at Domino Plaza, along the east side of Harrison between 45th Street and Interstate 40
• Taqueria El Dolar, a food truck at 1201 N. Harrison
More to come
• City Bites, at 2603 N. Kickapoo, is almost finished
• Marble Slab, at Bison Crossing Shopping Center on Kickapoo has plans to open soon