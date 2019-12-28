A few longtime local entities in Shawnee have been undergoing expansions lately.

They are:

• First United Bank, which just opened the doors of its brand new building at the southeast corner of Harrison and MacArthur. The site was formerly Joe Cooper Ford.

• Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 501 N. Broadway, is undertaking an expansion project. Contractor GH2 Architects filed a permit in December to add nearly 7,000 square feet of space on the north side of the church. The project is valued at $1.5 million, according to the building permit.

• Shawnee Milling Co. is wrapping up some significant changes at its site. In the summer the mill began the process of adding 26 new holding bins. Shawnee Milling Co. President Joe Ford said the expansion project was eight years in the making. He said the 50-foot-tall bins will hold finished product — including whole grains, wheat and corn — enabling the company to make its existing products more efficiently and add new ones to its offerings.