See comedian Rodney Carrington live at the Grand Casino Hotel and Resort Saturday, December 28 at 9 p.m. The casino is located at 777 Grand Casino Boulavard.

Visit the Shawnee PetSmart and take home a little friend at the Animal Rescue Center (A.R.C.) Adoption Fair Saturday, December 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be Chihuahuas, border collies, labs kittens , cats and more furry friends who need a good home and a forever family. A.R.C. is also taking donations for much needed kitty litter since the rescue has taken in 30 new cats.

Join the Moody Dudes and friends at Sancho Ancho Latin Cuisine for a night of fun and music Saturday, December 28 from 7 to 10 p.m. The Dudes have an extensive library of covers and originals crossing multiple decades and genres.