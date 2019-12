McLoud resident Jackie Givens, 75, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at her home.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at New Life Baptist Church (Newalla) with Pastor Rick Ham officiating. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery under the direction of Walker Funeral Service. As per Jackie’s request there will be no viewing.