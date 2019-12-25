EDITOR’S NOTE: The people charged with felonies and misdemeanors are innocent until they plead guilty or are proven guilty in court. Those who want the final disposition of their case reported in the Pawhuska Journal-Capital should call Robert Smith at: 918-287-7366.

FELONY CASES

Tried to put the bag in his shoe?

NAME: Michael Shane Campbell

AGE: 49

RESIDENCE: None given

CHARGE: Possession of contraband by inmate

DETAILS: Osage County Deputy Kevin Young arrived at the county jail to assist the jail staff in regard to the discovery of contraband in the possession of an inmate. Officers reportedly found a Cellophane bag containing four burnt marijuana cigarettes, and a plastic bottle that had been adapted to serve as a smoking device. Video surveillance footage reportedly showed Campbell trying to put the bag containing the marijuana cigarettes into his shoe. The bag fell to the floor. Deputy Young field tested some of the substance from one of the cigarettes and got a positive result for marijuana.

Purse search turns up suspected meth, pot

NAME: Hollie Ann Kelle

AGE: 30

RESIDENCE: Blackwell

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of a controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; and obstructing an officer

DETAILS: Sgt. Brett Barnett, of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, was traveling west on Kelley Avenue in McCord at about 2:47 a.m. Nov. 21, when he noticed the tag light of a small pickup in front of him was hanging down below the bumper. The light was not illuminating the truck’s license plate. Barnett made contact with the occupants of the truck, including a female front-seat passenger later identified as Hollie Ann Kelle. When asked for her ID, Kelle reportedly gave her name as “Christian Jernigan.” Barnett found that the driver, Joshua B. Schlecht, had a Kansas driver’s license that was suspended. Deputy Barnett also observed that Schlecht and Kelle seemed very nervous based on their rate of speech and body movements. Barnett had Schlecht step out of the truck and asked Schlecht if there were any illegal items in the vehicle. Schlecht reportedly said there were no illegal items and granted the deputy permission to search the vehicle. During a search of a purse found on the front seat floorboard where Hollie Kelle was sitting, the deputy reportedly found a baggie containing a white, crystal-like substance and a working set of digital scales. The deputy also reportedly found a used syringe, a glass smoking device with a grayish burnt residue, a baggie containing suspected marijuana, and two other baggies that contained a white, crystal-like substance. After receiving a Miranda rights warning, Kelle reportedly admitted the purse belonged to her, but denied ownership of the items found inside. In his case affidavit, Deputy Barnett indicated Kelle was in possession of 7.7 grams of meth. A warrant was issued Dec. 12 in Osage County District Court for Kelle’s arrest.

Report of stolen check presented at Exchange Bank

NAME: Floyd Edward Webb III

AGE: 41

RESIDENCE: Cleveland

CHARGES: Second-degree forgery; and knowingly receiving stolen property

DETAILS: Detective Sgt. Jerry Bullard, of the Skiatook Police Department, took a report from a fraud analyst for Exchange Bank in Skiatook regarding a man identified as Floyd Edward Webb III, who allegedly tried to cash a stolen check on Oct. 21. The check reportedly bore the name of another person — an Exchange Bank customer. Police used a photo lineup to have bank employees identify Webb, and the employees were reportedly able to successfully identify the suspect. A warrant for Webb’s arrest was issued Dec. 16 in Osage County District Court.

Pickup stolen at Tulsa casino

NAME: Travis Lee Ferrell

AGE: 29

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGE: Larceny of automobile

DETAILS: Osage Nation police officer William Wilmott on Nov. 11 received a call regarding a vehicle that was possibly stolen from the second floor of the parking garage at the Osage Casino in Tulsa. Officer Wilmott talked with a casino security officer, who reportedly said that at 6:05 p.m. a man was observed by the casino’s camera surveillance system getting into a silver Chevrolet Silverado and driving away. Officer Wilmott talked with the owner of the pickup, who said he noticed it missing about 8:45 p.m. The owner said he recalled locking the driver’s side door, but reportedly acknowledged he had not checked the passenger side door before entering the casino. When Officer Wilmott watched surveillance video, he observed that the vehicle alarm sounded when the suspected thief opened the driver’s side door. The intruder ran from the pickup in the direction of the casino doors, but then went back to the truck, made entry on the passenger side, popped the hood up, reached into the engine compartment and disabled the alarm system. The intruder left in the pickup, which was later recovered by the Sand Springs Police Department. A Sand Springs officer found the pickup behind a hotel and had it impounded. In the bed of the pickup, police reportedly found a shoe box containing an old pair of shoes and an insurance verification card bearing the name Travis Lee Ferrell. A Sand Springs officer made contact with a hotel guest who had been watching the impoundment of the pickup. The officer learned the guest was named Travis Lee Ferrell, and Ferrell reportedly matched the physical description of the man who stole the truck. An arrest warrant was issued Dec. 12 in Osage County District Court for Ferrell.

Report of assault on staircase

NAME: Darrell James Wildcat Jr.

AGE: 33

RESIDENCE: Pawhuska

CHARGE: Sexual battery

DETAILS: Sgt. Margina Solomon, of the Pawhuska Police Department, on Oct. 1, 2019, responded to a request by an Osage Nation police officer to meet with someone regarding a possible sexual assault. Sgt. Solomon met at the ON Police Department with a Native American female, who reportedly said Darrell James Wildcat Jr. approached her on a set of stairs between Grandview and Kihekah Avenues, placed his hands on her face and attempted to kiss her lips. Sgt. Solomon also learned that Wildcat allegedly has approached the woman in a sexually harassing manner more than once at their place of employment. Regarding the alleged incident on the stairway, the woman told Sgt. Solomon that Wildcat forcibly detained her on a bench, forced her onto his lap and made unwanted intimate contact with her. The woman said she resisted Wildcat’s behavior and eventually freed herself. In a hearing Dec. 17 in Osage County District Court, Wildcat entered a not guilty plea, according to a court record. The court set Wildcat’s next court date for Jan. 24.

He’d driven the car 80-90 times?

NAME: Nicklaus Blaine Perryman

AGE: 46

RESIDENCE: Pawhuska

CHARGE: Unauthorized use of a vehicle

DETAILS: Pawhuska police officer William Wamego on Nov. 14 received a call regarding an automible theft complaint. Officer Wamego found the car in a driveway in Pawhuska and reportedly saw Nicklaus B. Perryman inside the vehicle. Officer Wamego made contact with Perryman and reportedly found the keys to the vehicle in his possession. Perryman reportedly said he was about to return the car, a 2001 Ford Taurus. Officer Wamego transported Perryman to the Pawhuska Police Department and took a taped statement from him. Perryman reportedly said the vehicle owner’s son had asked him to drive the car to go and “buy his alcohol” on the evening of Nov. 12, and had said it was OK to keep the car. Perryman also reportedly said he had driven the Taurus some 80-90 times. Perryman reportedly admitted he did not have the owner’s permission on Nov. 12 to drive the Taurus, because she was asleep. Another Pawhuska officer took a statement from the car owner and she reportedly said that Perryman did not have permission to drive her car. In a hearing Dec. 18, the court entered a not guilty plea for Perryman.

Video reportedly shows repeated blows

NAME: Ulysses Perez

AGE: 25

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGE: Domestic abuse — assault and battery

DETAILS: Osage Nation police officer Dakota Doyle on Dec. 12 at about 11:10 p.m. was dispatched to the Tulsa Osage Casino regarding an assault in the parking lot. The alleged victim reportedly told officer Doyle that she had explained to her boyfriend, Ulysses Perez, that they couldn’t just sit in the parking lot, and needed to go inside the casino. The alleged victim reportedly said Perez didn’t want to go inside because one of his ears was hurting. The woman told officer Doyle that when she started to grab a couple of things out of the car, Perez came out of the car from the back passenger seat, pushed her into the car and hit her. The woman had visible bruising on her face, the officer noted in a case affidavit. The officer added, however, that the alleged victim did not think Perez hit her in the head, but could not be sure. Officer Doyle talked with Perez, who reportedly admitted losing his temper and pushing the alleged victim, but said he did not hit her. Officer Doyle then watched surveillance video of the incident and recorded in his affidavit that the film showed Perez push the woman into the front seat of the vehicle and then hit her six times before stopping. In a hearing Dec. 17 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Perez.

Driving up on the curb of the highway

NAME: David Wayne Holcomb

AGE: 64

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGES: Driving while under the influence; driving while the privilege is revoked; and unsafe lane use

DETAILS: Skiatook police officer Kimberly Okerson on Dec. 11 at about 3:32 p.m. observed a white Ford F-150 pickup run up on the curb along State Highway 20 and then return to the roadway. Officer Okerson noted that the vehicle stayed in close proximity to the curb without hitting it again, but failed to maintain its proper lane. The truck then ran up on the curb a second time and officer Okerson initiated a traffic stop. The pickup stopped in a business parking lot and the driver, later identified as David Wayne Holcomb, reportedly began to exit, “stumbling and having obvious difficulty standing and walking without assistance.” Officer Okerson noted that she immediately smelled an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Holcomb’s breath and person. When asked if he had been drinking, Holcomb reportedly said he’d had three beers a couple of hours earlier. Asked for his driver’s license, Holcomb reportedly said he did not have a valid license. Officer Okerson said in her case affidavit that Holcomb’s speech was slurred and he said things during their conversation that made no sense. When the officer searched Holcomb, she reportedly found a small, metal smoking device that contained residue and ashes from what she determined to be marijuana. Officer Okerson said she asked Holcomb if he had smoked marijuana. He reportedly answered that he had smoked some a few hours earlier, and Holcomb added that he had a medical marijuana license, which the officer located in his wallet. Officer Okerson told Holcomb that he could not smoke marijuana and then drive a vehicle, to which he reportedly replied, “I knew that.” In a hearing Dec. 18 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Holcomb and set his bail at $4,000.

Unwanted guest at Ponca City casino

NAME: Ryan Travis O’Hara

AGE: 30

RESIDENCE: Ponca City

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute; assault and battery on a police officer; obstructing an officer; assault and battery; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

DETAILS: Deputy Andrew Minson, of the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, was contacted by security personnel at the Osage Casino, Ponca City, about 4 a.m. Dec. 16 and informed that Ryan O’Hara, who has been indefinitely banned from the premises, was at the casino. Deputy Minson noted in his case affidavit that he was aware there were also “multiple Kay County warrants” out for O’Hara. Minson arrived at the casino in Ponca City, approached O’Hara and asked him if he had his ID. O’Hara reportedly said, “no.” Minson identified himself as an Osage County deputy and asked again, “Ryan, do you have your ID on you?” O’Hara reportedly said, “My name’s Shawn.” Minson said in his affidavit that he told O’Hara he recognized him and was going to detain him while confirming his identity with the Kay County Sheriff’s Office. Minson asked O’Hara to turn around and place his hands behind his back. O’Hara reportedly tried to flee by pushing past Deputy Minson and casino security and going toward the front door. Minson told O’Hara to stop, but the suspect reportedly tried again to get away. Minson then told O’Hara that he was under arrest for obstruction. O’Hara reportedly tried to get away and run, but the deputy took him to the ground. Once he was on the ground, O’Hara reportedly continued to resist. Once Minson got O’Hara into handcuffs, the deputy did a pat-down search on the suspect and found a wallet containing a driver’s license bearing the name Ryan Travis O’Hara. At this point, the suspect reportedly began to yell and scream, “I don’t consent” over and over again. Minson continued with the search and found a camera bag on the suspect’s right hip. Deputy Minson asked O’Hara what that was and the suspect reportedly said,”I don’t know, it’s not mine.” As the deputy attempted to check the camera bag, O’Hara reportedly began to scream and kick at Minson. In the moments that followed, there was conflict that reportedly involved O’Hara forcefully kicking both Deputy Minson and a casino security officer. Minson reportedly used a Taser on O’Hara. When Minson eventually searched the camera bag, he reportedly found digital scales and three baggies containing a white, crystal-like substance that appeared to be packaged for distribution. O’Hara reportedly denied ownership of the bag. In a hearing Dec. 18 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for O’Hara and set his bail at $15,000.