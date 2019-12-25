This season the Ardmore Tigers football team proved a lot of critics wrong in many ways.

This season the Ardmore Tigers football team proved a lot of critics wrong in many ways. Ardmore managed to defy the odds and make the playoffs, a year after graduating 20 plus seniors off a state runner up squad. Recently, it was announced that several Tigers players were named to the District 5A-1 All-District awards list for their efforts. Ethan Lyles was named as an All-District selection at defensive end, while Derick Peters got the nod in the secondary for All-District defense. Kyle Arneecher was an honorable mention selection on the defensive side of the ball. Raven Henderson got All-District honors at Receiver/ Tight End, while Jaamarre Williams also earned All-District honors at the running back position. Creed Cox was given the nod at the quarterback position, while Taylor Thompson and Josh Cajina were both named honorable mention selections at the offensive line position. Ardmore finished the season 6-4 overall.