Jimmy Cooper

Jimmy Cooper, died Thursday. Private family memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Linda Tompkins

Linda Jane Tompkins, 64, of Ochelata died Saturday. Service arrangements will be announced by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Willis Gray

Willis Gray, 77, of Dewey, died Sunday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Floyd Brown

Floyd Brown, 86, of Bartlesville, died Friday.

Family will receive friends at Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel, Friday 6 — 8 p.m. Visitation will also be Friday 10 a.m.— 8 p.m.

Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, at Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel. Interment will follow at the Ochelata Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Cassandra Morrison

Cassandra “Sandy” Morrison, 75, of Bartlesville, died Sunday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Vivian Waters

Vivian Waters, 99, of Barnsdall, died Friday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home.