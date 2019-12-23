Grove’s Grandwood Assisted Living and Grand Lake’s Sunrise Village, located at 2001 Sunrise Blvd., in Grove, Oklahoma celebrated Christmas with the residents and the residents’ families.

About 300 people were in attendance for the Christmas dinner while carolers sang and Santa Claus took time out of his very busy schedule to stop in and visit the residents and guests.

This is the 7th year Activity Director, Ruby Moon, has put together the Christmas feast.

“We begin planning for the meals and the evening’s doings in June; it takes a lot of planning,” said Moon.

Family members came to visit from Grove and from far away as Alaska for the special evening.