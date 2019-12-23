By Andrew Greif

Los Angeles Times

OKLAHOMA CITY (TNS) — The reception went Paul George’s way.

The result did not.

Playing his first game in Oklahoma City since asking out via trade in the summer, the Clippers forward was received warmly before tipoff with a standing ovation and a short tribute on the Chesapeake Energy Arena scoreboard. He started well, making his first three shots, as did the Clippers, who built an 18-point lead in the second quarter.

Slowly but surely, it all came apart in a 118-112 Oklahoma City victory Sunday.

Instead of George playing hero against his former team, it was a former Clipper who had the final word.

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points, matching the career high he set one game earlier, to help Oklahoma City dominate the second half by picking apart a once-sterling Clippers defense.

Lou Williams scored a team-high 22 points for the Clippers (22-10), who played Saturday night in San Antonio. George finished with 18 points. He scored five points and made two of his eight shots after halftime.

After sitting out seven consecutive games, and nine of his last 10, because of a bruised tailbone, Clippers forward JaMychal Green played 19 minutes and scored six points. But his return didn’t lead to the first full Clippers lineup this season.

Without Kawhi Leonard, who sat after playing Saturday, or starting guard Patrick Beverley, who was a late scratch because of a sore groin, the Clippers used a starting lineup that had not played together: George, Williams, Maurice Harkless, Ivica Zubac and Patrick Patterson.

It was the seventh game in which George has played but Leonard has not, which has led George to be more aggressive to compensate.

“What we have done an average job as a staff, we’ve probably put (George) out there with lineups where there are times where he’s the only scorer and that’s not fair and that’s something I have to do better,” Rivers said before tipoff. “I don’t want any one guy being on the floor and thinking … I’ve got to score every time.”

He did not need to early against the Thunder. As they built an 18-point lead, six Clippers had scored at least six points midway through the second quarter, with the pick-and-roll combination of Montrezl Harrell and Williams pushing that lead to its largest margin.

But starting with a 10-0 run late in the second quarter, the Thunder capitalized on their opponents’ offensive lull to enter halftime trailing by only six.

Where a zone-heavy approach stymied Oklahoma City in the first half, the Clippers’ defense was sliced into repeatedly to start the second, leading Rivers to call two timeouts within the first six minutes as Oklahoma City tied it 69-69. And it was all happening even though Oklahoma City played without Danilo Gallinari, the former Clipper who is Oklahoma City’s second-leading scorer and sat out because of a balky ankle.

The Clippers did not make a field goal for nearly six minutes of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Oklahoma City successfully challenged a basket and foul by Harrell, who finished with 18 points, wiping out the points with 5 minutes 35 seconds to play. When Gilgeous-Alexander made a pull-up jump shot on the next possession, the Clippers lead was 98-96. They fell behind with three minutes to play, quickly regained the lead and played back and forth the rest of the game.

The Clippers missed the physicality of Leonard and Beverley on the glass; the Thunder had 16 offensive rebounds.