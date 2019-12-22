Northeast

Ft. Gibson: December 17. Elevation normal, water 40. Paddlefish fair on snagging around channels. Blue catfish good on shad around flats, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Greenleaf: December 11. Elevation normal, water 53 and clear. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around channels, coves, creek channels, and flats. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Kaw: December 17. Elevation normal, water upper 30s and clear. Crappie excellent on grubs, jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, and riprap. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: December 12. Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: December 13. Elevation above normal, water 52 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait below the dam. River is beginning to cycle water flows with short periods of no or low generation. Water conditions should continue to improve if weather allows. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

McMurtry: December 16. Elevation normal, water 35 and murky. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around docks and at 8 ft. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry staff.

Perry CCC: December 16. Elevation below normal, water murky. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait and small lures around coves and shorelines. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Sooner: December 16. Elevation normal, water murky. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and jigs around riprap. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad around the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: December 15. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastics, and small lures around coves, docks, and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms around coves and docks. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Fishermen reporting fair to good. Some white bass being caught trolling in the main lake. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: December 11. Elevation above normal, water 53 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around channels, coves, creek channels, dam, and flats. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbait around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Northwest

Canton: December 13. Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: December 16. Elevation 1/2 ft. below normal with gates closed, water mid 40s and clear. Striped bass hybrids good on slabs in deep water. Walleye slow on worms. White bass slow. Catfish slow. Report submitted by Eric Puryear, B&K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: December 17. Elevation normal, water clear. Walleye and largemouth bass fair on jigs and small lures below the dam. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Southeast

Arbuckle: December 16. Elevation above normal, water 51 and clear. Bluegill sunfish good on worms around docks. Bass good on Alabama rigs, shaky head lures and jerk baits. Crappie excellent jigging spoons and small jigs at 34-56 ft. along main lake drop-offs. White bass good on spoons at 34-56 ft. off points. Channel catfish good. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Broken Bow: December 14. Elevation normal, water 58. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits and spoons around points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, and worms around channels and in coves. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: December 13. Elevation normal, water murky and slowly setting. Striped bass excellent on jigs, live shad, plastics, and top water below and around the dam. Blue and flathead catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, and worms around river mouth, sandbar, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: December 13. Elevation above normal, water 56 and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, and around main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: December 12. Elevation normal, water 52 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, jerk bait, lipless bait, and plastics around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and stinkbait around coves, inlet, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: December 13. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on small lures and tube jigs around creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: December 14. Elevation normal, water 55. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastics around coves, main lake, points, and standing timber. White and spotted bass fair on minnows around creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: December 13. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on jigs and spoons around points and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and hot dogs around channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S Kerr: December 13. Elevation above normal, water murky. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around creek channels, inlet, and standing timber. Blue catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, shad, and stinkbait around channels, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: December 12. Elevation above normal, water 53. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastics, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels, flats, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: December 13. Elevation normal, water 55. Striped bass good on flukes and live shad around flats, main lake, and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam, and around flats, main lake, and river channel. Striper fishing has been picking up the past few days with colder weather setting in. Dead sticking is beginning to become a more reliable method with colder water temps. Anglers should focus on windblown banks with active birds. Use electronics to locate appropriate depths to suspend baits while drifting. Blue cats are feeding well on cut bait and whole shad, focus on deep ledges and depth transactions to target blues for juglining as well as drifting cut bait from boats. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: December 13. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastics, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, and points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, shad, and stinkbait below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber, and cedar tree structure. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Southwest

Waurika: December 17. Elevation below normal, water 50s and murky. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, live shad, and shad around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.