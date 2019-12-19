By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

As the boys basketball season matures and begins to take on whiskers, the Caney Valley High School Trojans are a burgeoning power that teams definitely don’t want to see on their schedule.

On Tuesday, the Trojans walloped the Owls of Fairland, 64-39, to improve to 5-1 and advance to the semifinals of the Welch tourney.

Caney Valley is averaging more than 68 points of scoring in its wins and has allowed less than 45 points four times.

But, Fairland didn’t go down without a spirited fight.

In fact, the Owls led at the end of the first period, 11-9.

But, Caney Valley then turned its attack to max volume, outscoring the Owls, 25-5, in the second period.

“After that we pretty much controlled the game,” Caney Valley coach Tug Brinker said.

Levi Coulter and Daniel Barham scored 19 and 18, respectively, to lead the Trojans, followed by Cheyton Shepherd with 14. Jackie Black added seven points, while Seth Gilbreath, Bryer Kramer and Gunner Hawkins each contributed two.

Caney Valley plays Watts on Friday.