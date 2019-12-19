Contending that a $465 million verdict awarded against opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson will be insufficient to fully abate the state’s opioid epidemic, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office filed an appeal with the state Supreme Court Monday in which it is seeking authority to come back and ask for more money later.

Attorneys for the state also filed documents in Cleveland county District Court asking a judge to order Johnson & Johnson to pay $468,920 to cover the state’s out-of-pocket litigation expenses for the trial which lasted more than six weeks this past summer.

“Over the last two decades, the Johnson & Johnson Defendants engaged in a marketing campaign that deceived, misled, and ultimately convinced doctors and patients that opioid narcotics were non-addictive and safe for long-term, everyday use,” attorneys for the state said Monday in state Supreme Court filings. “The result of J&J’s campaign was the single worst man-made, public-health crisis this State has ever seen.”

In District Judge Thad Balkman’s final order, he only required Johnson & Johnson to pay the amount that witnesses for the state testified would be needed to pay for the first year of abatement efforts, attorneys for the state noted in their appeal.

They complained that amount would be inadequate because those same witnesses testified it would take 20 or more years to fully abate the crisis. The state had asked for an award of $17 billion.

“The State, therefore, lodges this appeal to ensure the People of Oklahoma receive the abatement remedy the law and the evidence demand — one that actually and fully abates the public nuisance the Johnson & Johnson Defendants caused,” attorneys for the state said.

Judge Balkman stated in his order that “though several of the State’s witnesses testified that the plan will take at least 20 years to work, the State did not present sufficient evidence of the amount of time and costs necessary, beyond year one, to abate the Opioid Crisis.”

Johnson & Johnson attorneys previously filed their own state Supreme Court appeal in the case, arguing that the state’s public nuisance law had been wrongly applied to this case and that the $465 million verdict should be overturned.

“This case’s significance extends beyond opioid litigation,” Johnson & Johnson attorneys said in their appeal. “The judgment below rests on an unprecedented interpretation of Oklahoma public nuisance law, with grave implications for all businesses operating in the state. Contrary to a century of Oklahoma caselaw tying public nuisance liability to property use and to historically recognized nuisances per se, the district court ruled that the marketing and sale of lawful goods can constitute a public nuisance so long as a factfinder concludes it affects a large number of Oklahomans.”

Johnson & Johnson attorneys also argued that the $465 million verdict against their company should have been reduced by the $355 million in settlement payments the state negotiated prior to trial with groups of pharmaceutical companies headed by Purdue Pharma and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

More than 30 other grounds for appeal were cited by Johnson & Johnson, including claims that the company’s rights to free speech and due process were violated.