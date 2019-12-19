So when Mary and Joseph came to present the baby Jesus to the Lord as the law required, Simeon was there. He took the child in his arms and praised God, saying, “Sovereign Lord, now let your servant die in peace, as you have promised. I have seen your salvation, which you have prepared for all people. He is a light to reveal God to the nations, and he is the glory of your people Israel!” (Luke 2:27-32, NLT)

As Simeon embraced the Christ child there were three things of which he was certain; things of which you and I should be certain as well. First, he was certain God is faithful and will keep His promises, “as you have promised.” God keeps his promises. Joshua could say, “Not one of all the LORD’s good promises to Israel failed; every one was fulfilled.” (Joshua 21:45, NIV) As a Christian, we can greatly appreciate the words of the apostle Paul, “For no matter how many promises God has made, they are “Yes” in Christ.” (II Corinthians 1:20, NIV)

The second thing he knew was that God loved us and sent His son into the world to be our savior, “I have seen your salvation.” As Simeon understood salvation is for all people and the nations. It is available to all who will receive it. That includes you and me.

The third thing that Simeon was certain was that God gives us hope and peace to face death, “now let your servant die in peace.” As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, let us not forget that He came to die that we might live. He came to give us eternal life. That means we can look death in the face knowing that God has something better for us. What a great message for us at Christmas time!

Dr. Wayne Shaw (R-Grove) has been a member of the Oklahoma Senate since 2014. Prior to that he served as the senior pastor at First Christian Church, Grove, for many years.