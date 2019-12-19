ONGOING

Grove Tennis Club

Men and women of all ages are invited to take part in the Grove Tennis Club, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at the Grove Tennis Courts, located in the city's sports complex, near Shundi and 13th Street.

For more information, persons interested may call Barbara Brown Scott at 918-253-4690.

Line Dancing

The Uptown Dance Company is holding community line dances at the Grove Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Beginner's dances are at 9 a.m., while advanced dancers will take the floor at 10:15 a.m.

For more information contact Ginger Pearish at 918-787-1673.

Ballroom Dancing

Ballroom dancing lessons are held at the Grove Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Those interested in attending will receive one free session.

For more information, or to schedule a free session, call 515-313-6553.

Auditions for Playmakers' New Youth Performing Arts Programs

Enroll in The Playmakers’ new “First Act Theatre” training program and/or the “Rhythm Dancers” dance teams by calling the theatre. Auditions for the “Rhythm Dancers” teams are Monday, January 13, 2020. The orientation session for parents and students for the “First Act Theatre will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 5-6:30 p.m. Enrollment necessary.

To enroll or for more information, call 918-786-8950. Leave a message with your name and phone number and a return call will answer specific questions about audition times for different age groups. Those interested may also visit the Facebook page titled 'grove playmakers theatre', or the website www.groveplaymakers.com for more information.

SUN. ONGOING

Grove VFW Post 8380 Annual Turkey Shoot

Beginning on Sunday, October 20, the Grove VFW Annual Turkey Shoot will take place every Sunday through November 24. Sign-up starts at 10 a.m. with the shoot beginning at 11 a.m. $2 per shot and $1 splatter shots. The Auxiliary Shack will be open for refreshments. All proceeds will go to the Veteran's Relief Fund.

For more information, call 918-786-2375.

MON. ONGOING

Bluegrass Jam at St. Andrew's

Musicians of all ages are invited to take part in the weekly Bluegrass Jam from 6 to 8:30 p.m., every Monday, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Grove.

All ages and levels of ability are welcome. The event is open to the whole family.

People are encouraged to participate or sit back and listen. Free coffee and water are provided.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church is located at 555 East Third Street, Grove. For more information, persons interested may contact Rev. Dr. David L. Bridges at 918-786-4113 or frdavid@standrewsgrove.org.

Caring Kitchen/Feed My Sheep

Volunteers with The Caring Kitchen and Feed My Sheep have combined efforts to provide their services on the same day.

The Caring Kitchen, now located at 11th and Washbourne, in Jay, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, while Feed My Sheep will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, across the roadway in its facility.

Caring Kitchen 2.0 will provide a nutritious meal once a week in its new location in Jay. Feed My Sheep will provide a food pantry for those in need on the same day.

The combined operation is designed to allow the two organizations to join forces in order to serve members of the community.

TUE. ONGOING

Story time at Grove Library

The “Read with Friends” story time program for children ages infant to 5-years-old, now has one meeting time each 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at the Grove Public Library. More info: Grove Public Library, 918-786-2945.

Grand Lake Woodcarvers

Members of the Grand Lake Woodcarvers meet each Tuesday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Grove Senior Center, 145 East O'Daniel Parkway, Grove. All levels of experience welcome. Free instruction is available.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lynn Doughty at 918-314-6514.

Delaware County Democrats

Delaware County Democrats meet monthly the 4th Tuesday at the NEO building across from the Grove library. The meetings begin at 7 p.m. Summer meetings take place at various venues. Attend a meeting for interesting discussions, activity planning and pleasant fellowship.

For more information, contact chairperson Vicke Adams at 405-612-3791 or publicity chair Elva Knoles at 918-261-5418.

TUE. & WED. ONGOING

SAIL at the Library

SAIL - Staying Active & Independent for Life, a fitness program for older adults, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Grove Public Library.

The event is free and organized by the OHAI.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

WED. ONGOING

Mah Jongg Wednesdays

Uptown Girl Mah Jongg at the Grove Senior Center, 1 p.m. every Wednesday. More info, contact Joyce Irving at 918-407-5893.

Loaves and Lessons

Loaves and Lessons is a free meal held at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 4th and Main in Grove from 4:45-5:45 p.m. Come for the food, stay for the study!

For more information, call 918-786-4063.

THU. ONGOING

62-plus Club in Langley

Organizers with the Langley Public Library in Langley have begun a “62+ Club” for seniors looking for an afternoon of fun and social engagement.

The club, which meets beginning 1:30 p.m., each Thursday, at the library. It will include games, adult coloring and social engagement, as well as snacks.

For more information, persons interested may call Jeanie Norman at 918-782-4461 or visit www.langleypl.okpls.org.

FRI. ONGOING

Movers & Shakers in Grove

Movers & Shakers, a movement and music class for babies through preschoolers and their grown-ups takes place at 10:30 a.m., every Friday, at the Grove Public Library.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

SAT. ONGOING

Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lee Cathey at 918-786-9860.

SAT. 06.15 to 12.14

AARP Driver Safety Program

Local classes for the AARP Driver Safety Program will take place once a month, now until December. The one-day course is six hours in length. Drivers will be able to obtain a discount from their insurance carriers for taking the course.

The classes are open to all interested drivers, including those who have taken it in the past. Upcoming class dates are Wednesday, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Oct. 23, and Nov. 19; and Saturday, June 15 and Dec. 14.

For more information, or to learn the time and location of an individual class, persons interested may call Frank Houck at 918-787-6532 or 918-801-5766.

FRI 12.20

Reader's Digest Christmas Songbook

On Friday, December 10 Patti Beth Anderson will narrate from the ’Reader’s Digest’ Christmas Songbook, while Terry Jordan and Sue Straw will perform 'vintage Christmas music'. The event is sponsored by Abby Beal School of Performing Arts and will benefit the Grove Christian H.E.L.P. Center.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, located at 555 E. 3rd St. in Grove.

Advance tickets are $10 per person, or $15 at the door. Students through high school are admitted free. Seating is limited. Cards are accepted over phone or in person.

For more information, contact the church office at 918-786-4113.

SAT. 12.21

Free Christmas Card Making Event at St. Andrew's

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church invites all young people to attend a free Christmas card making event on Saturday, December 21 from 4-6pm. All supplies provided. No reservation required. Make a personalized Christmas card for someone special.

For more information, call 918-786-4113.

MON. 12.23

Christmas Potluck at the Jay Senior Center

The Jay Senior Center is hosting a Christmas Potluck on Monday, December 23 at 11 a.m. The center will be serving meat and bread. The meal is $4 or free if attendees bring a side or dessert. Door prizes will be awarded during the meal.

TUES. 12.24

14th Annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Cayuga-Splitlog Mission

Rev. Gary Bishop will lead the Christmas Eve service at historic Cayuga-Splitlog Mission on Tuesday, December 24, 6 p.m.

In 2005, a man with two young sons approached the late Dwayne Grimes, who was the service leader at Cayuga-Splitlog Mission. The man inquired if Cayuga-Splitlog Mission had a Christmas Eve Candlelight service. At that time, there were no Christmas Eve services in the Grove area. Congregation member John McClure happened to be standing beside Dwayne, when the man made his inquiry. Without hesitation, Dwayne replied, "Yeah! And John will do it!" Fourteen years later, the tradition of the Christmas Eve service at Cayuga-Splitlog Mission continues.

Christmas Eve services at First United Methodist Church

The contemporary service will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a traditional service at 7 p.m. The church is located at 1005 Leisure Rd. in Grove.

MON. 1.13

Grand Lake Audubon Society

The monthly meeting of Grand Lake Audubon Society will be held on Monday, Jan 13th. The program will feature photographs of Bob Livesay, a local professional photographer. This will be the first meeting at the new meeting place, First United Methodist Church at 1005 Leisure Road, Grove. The meeting will take place in the West Wing for the program. This program and all of the society's events are free and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.grandlakeaudubonsociety.com.

TUES 01.21

Delaware County Genealogical Society

The Delaware County Genealogical Society meets on the third Tuesday of each month in the Grove Public Library Meeting Room. Our next meeting will be held on Tuesday January 21, 2020. There will be a Board Meeting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Regular meeting starting at 7 p.m.

All are welcome to attend. Come learn about your family history, and share your research knowledge. Refreshment will be available during the meeting.