Leta Applegate

Leta Applegate, 80, of Copan, died Monday.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 — 11:30 a.m. Friday at Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Services will be held at 2p.m. Friday at Copan United Methodist Church directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Bradford Miller

Bradford Crayton “C.B. “ Miller, 83, of Bartlesville, Monday.

Visitation will be at from 9 a.m. — 8 p.m. Thursday — Sunday at Stumpff Funeral Home. Family will receive guests at the funeral home from 3 — 5 p.m. Sunday.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Melvin Ponder

Melvin Ponder, 76, died Dec. 17. Services are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Wanda Hampton

Wanda Jean Hampton, 88, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.