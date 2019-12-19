Wednesday, December 18th has been a dark day for our country. For only the third time in the history of our country, the House of Representatives voted to impeach our duly elected president. But this is the first time that it will be done on a purely partisan basis and without any evidence of a crime being committed.

In all previous impeachments a crime was committed before impeachment proceedings began. President Andrew Johnson tried to remove his Secretary of War, which was illegal under the Tenure Act. President Richard Nixon, who used the intelligence community to gain political advantage, resigned before he could be impeached. President Bill Clinton committed perjury when he lied under oath to a grand jury.

Democrats have been trying to undo the 2016 election since the day President Trump was elected. Speaker Nancy Pelosi even said impeaching the president has been two and a half years in the making.

From the very beginning, this has been a sham process. First, Democrats claimed it was quid pro quo, then extortion, then bribery. But none of those worked out for Democrats so they changed their tune again and drafted articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. But despite all of that, one thing remains the same: there hasn’t been a single impeachable offense committed by President Trump. All the witnesses called during this investigation even confirmed that President Trump has not committed a crime.

I am worried about the precedent this sets for the future of our country. Democrats voted to impeach President Trump not because he committed a crime, but because they hate him and his policies. Impeachment is a constitutional authority and it should mean something. Instead, Democrats have made a mockery of our Constitution and the entire impeachment process. I will continue to fight every day to uphold our Constitution and stand beside President Trump.

This whole thing comes back to what Representative Al Green (D-TX) said earlier this year, “if we don’t impeach him, he will get re-elected.” If Democrats can do this to the president, then they can do this to anyone.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) represents the second district in the U.S. House of Representatives. He can be reached through http://mullin.house.gov, and at 3109 Azalea Park Drive, Muskogee, OK, 74401, 918-687-2533 or 202-225-2701.