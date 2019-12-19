By Mike Tupa

Oklahoma Union High School’s basketball team added another ‘W’ to its string of perfection.

Paced by Kohlsyn Gibson and Jace Hollingshed with 18 points apiece, the ferocious Cougars (8-0) tweaked the Dewey Bulldoggers, 83-53, on Tuesday night, at the OUHS gym.

“In the second quarter we started hitting our stride,” veteran Cougar head coach Lee Ott said. “We held them to six points in the second quarter.”

Hayden Thornton canned a game-high 19 points for Dewey.

Rounding out the OUHS scoring sheet were Nate Collier, 11 points; Jace Gilmore, nine points; and Kade Hollingshed, nine points.

The Cougars shredded the cords with 19-of-23 free throw shooting and 10 treys.

OUHS surpassed 80 points scoring for the fifth time in eight games. The 53 points scored by Dewey tied for the second-most allowed by the Cougars.

Dewey fell to 1-4 but is still ahead of last year’s showing at this time in 2018. The 53 points were the second most scored by the Doggers.

Next up, OUHS hits the road Friday for Preston, while Dewey travels Friday to Caney, Kan., to take on the Bullpups.