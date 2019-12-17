SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee is proud to feature the artwork of artist Joshua S. Brunet on the galley wall in the hospital’s West Tower.

Brunet’s art display showcases his illustrations. He has been a freelance illustrator for over fifteen years. Brunet has worked for a variety of magazines and publishers, including Scholastic, Heinemann, and LifeWay Press. His first children’s book, “When Pigs Fly,” was published in 2011 by Borderstone Press. Since then he has illustrated three other children’s books, “I’m in Love with a Big Blue Frog,” a collaboration with legendary folk trio Peter, Paul, and Mary, and singer/songwriter Les Braunstein, “When Butterflies Cross the Sky: The Monarch Butterfly Migration,” by Sharon Katz Cooper, and “Cat in the Night,” by Madeleine Dunphy.

Brunet is Assistant Professor of Art at Oklahoma Baptist University where he teaches classes in drawing, painting, and illustration

In addition to being featured in the St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee gallery wall, Brunet has exhibited his paintings across the country including galleries at Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design in Denver, CO; Union University in Jackson, TN, and Six Summit Gallery in Ivoryton, CT, as well as a number of shows at Oklahoma Baptist University.

SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee and the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art are working together to connect the world of healing and the world of art. The intent of the hospital’s gallery is to showcase local artists, as well as provide a visual experience which promotes the healing and soothing benefits of beautiful artwork. The gallery is located in the hallway that connects the main hospital to the new West Tower.

Every three months, the gallery exhibit will feature new artwork. Artists interested in exhibiting their artwork can contact the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art at 405-878-5300 or visit http://www.mgmoa.org/st-anthony/.