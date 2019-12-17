What inspired you to become an educator?

I would have to say my family inspired me to become an educator. From an early age, I have always had several family members that are educators. My maternal grandmother, an aunt, and an uncle were all educators. They were/are such great people in my life and getting to see how they touched and influenced people’s lives around them was inspiring. Their example of service towards others was the main reason that I chose education and still inspires me to do the best job I can, today.

What is the most challenging as an educator?

The most challenging part of being an educator is trying to make sure to meet the needs of every student in your class. Children may be in the same grade, but will be on so many different levels – educationally, emotionally, socially, with many different learning styles – that it is a challenge o not miss anything. I do not want to miss any opportunity to help them be and do their best.

What teaching moment is most memorable?

Wow! That is such a hard question. When you teach the younger ones (I teach Kindergarten), there are so many moments that are memorable for different reasons. There may be a student who blows you away by learning so much so quickly that he/she winds up two grade levels (or more) above where he/she’s expected to be. Then, there may be a student who has struggled so much but never gives up and when he/she finally masters that one skill that he/she has been working on so hard that you just feel so blessed to have gotten to see him/her accomplish it. That is memorable.

— Emily Droege