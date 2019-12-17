Check out local entertainment and art for that special someone on your gift list.

Celebrants looking for last-minute gift ideas can find a bounty of possibilities in the arts and entertainment fields.

Screen companions

For fans of some of the most popular film franchises and television series, intriguing companion items are available.

“Watchmen: Doomsday Clock”: Fans of HBO’s acclaimed, set-in-Oklahoma “Watchmen” spin-off can explore more of the iconic comic’s dystopian world as it collides with the rest of the DC Universe in the limited series by writer Geoff Johns and artist Gary Frank. The series ends Wednesday, but the “Part 1” collected edition ($24.99) is already available.

Marvel-ous reference tomes: “The Marvel Book” ($25) and “The Marvel Encyclopedia, New Edition” ($40) are packed with facts about the venerable comic-book dynasty that has now spawned an entire cinematic universe, plus a plethora of new steaming series.

“Star Wars” treasury: The “Star Wars” cinematic saga comes to a dramatic conclusion with Friday’s theatrical release of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Delilah S. Dawson’s hardcover guide “Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga” ($29.99), beautifully illustrated by Brian Rood, celebrates the space epic in a way that children and adults can enjoy.

“Harry Potter Crochet”: Lucy Collins’ enchanting kit ($24.99) comes with a full-color instruction book to create 12 small crochet dolls, plus a wand crochet hook and the materials to make Harry Potter and Dobby the house elf.

Face the music

For music lovers — especially Oklahoma music lovers — the options are wide and varied.

Garth Brooks’ “Legacy”: The Country Music Hall of Famer and Oklahoma native released his legendary catalog on vinyl for the first time this year. The “Legacy” limited edition box set ($54.59) includes seven vinyl albums, with seven separate CDs of the same titles including bonus tracks not found on the vinyl. The albums are “No Fences,” “The Chase,” “In Pieces” and “Fresh Horses,” plus “Triple Live, a three-disc set chronicling his record-breaking arena comeback tour with Trisha Yearwood. For mega-fans, “The Legacy Collection” collector’s set ($149.21) includes three numbered box sets, including the aforementioned limited edition, the original analog edition and the digitally remixed/remastered edition.

Ken Burns’ “Country Music”: The noted documentarian’s epic hit series digging into the roots of “America’s music” features more than 100 interviews with country music stars, including Oklahomans like Brooks, Reba McEntire, Roy Clark, Wanda Jackson and Vince Gill. The box set has a run time of 16 hours on eight discs with more than three hours of extra bonus footage not aired during broadcast. It is available on DVD ($99.99) and Blu-ray ($129.99).

Kenny G Keepin’ It Saxy Game: Keep the Grammy-winning saxophonist in the groove using the power of jazz with this cooperative board game ($19.99) recommended for ages 12 and older. Available through Target, it’s one of the many pop culture-inspired board games from Nashville, Tennessee-based Big G Creative, which also sells titles like the “Home Alone Game,” “Bob Ross: Happy Little Accidents” and “Carpool Karaoke Game.”

“I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas”: Celebrate the Oklahoma City Zoo’s connection to the enduring holiday tune with a storybook ($17.99) inspired by Oklahoma native Gayla Peevey’s hit song and a matching sing-along plush hippo ($24.99) from the zoo gift shop, 2101 NE 50.

Museum highlights

The gift shops at local museums offer options as varied as the museums themselves at a wide range of price points. Here are some highlights:

American Banjo Museum, 9 E Sheridan Ave.: The Treasures of the American Banjo Museum Puzzle ($10) showcases the museum’s collection in a 160-piece jigsaw format, while the Goodtime Banjo Ukulele ($649), or banjolele, is a small, lightweight instrument with nylon strings that makes playing easy on the fingers.

Science Museum Oklahoma, 2020 Remington Place: Still call it the Omniplex? Declare your love to the throwback name with a limited-edition Omniplex T-shirt ($21.99), available in adult sizes from small to 4XL. Or, pick up — carefully — a 27-inch LAVA Lamp ($109.99), the largest one available in stores, available in an array of colors.

Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Gaylord-Pickens Museum, 1400 Classen Drive: Wear your state pride with new selection of Oklahoma-themed T-shirts ($27.99).

Oklahoma City Museum of Art, 415 Couch Drive: Add some British flair to your yuletide celebrations with Boxwood Topiary Cone-Shaped Celebration Christmas Crackers by Caspari ($28.95), party poppers that each contain a trinket, a joke and a hat. Or, add some insectile flair to your home with a glossy, high-fired porcelain Botanist Specimen Vase by Jonathan Adler ($395).

National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, 1700 NE 63: The Pendleton’s Chief Joseph Mug Set ($59.50) includes four 12-ounce coffee mugs in the classic pattern, while the vintage 27-inch Navajo Squash Blossom Necklace ($3,375) was made in the early 1970s from natural Bisbee turquoise with stunning traditional Navajo silverwork.

Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art, 1900 W MacArthur, Shawnee: Play through art history with theme Go Fish sets featuring artwork from Impressionist artists, Vincent Van Gogh, ancient Egypt and more ($11-12). Fascinated by the museum’s two mummies? An Egyptian Mummy Excavation Kit ($12) lets children and adults dig up their own plastic mummy and sarcophagus.

Local and personal

Want to take buying local to the artistic and entertaining next level?

Give experiences: Season tickets for local theaters and performing arts series, concert tickets from local venues and memberships to local museums and attractions are one-size-fits-all options that don’t require gift wrap.

Oklahoma artists: The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition Artist Gallery can help shoppers find many of the state’s finest visual artists. Search for specific artists, media or locations at www.ovac-ok.org/artist-gallery.

Musician merch: Your favorite local musical acts may also operate small businesses, and buying their merchandise is a real, monetary way to show your support.

