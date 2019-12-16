Daily Prize Drawing Numbers for Monday, Dec. 16:

0-34-35-94 $100 towards any repair from ABS Performance

0-43-69-07 Basic House Cleaning Package from Clean Results

0-41-01-61 $50.00 Gift Card from Cupcake Bar and Bakery

0-41-59-73 Two $25 Gift Certificates from El Maquey Mexican Grill & Cantina

0-50-00-70 Two $25 Gift Certificates from Glorious Connections Bible Book Store

0-50-60-05 Custom Cutting Board from Bartlesville Custom Cabinets/Hough Homes

0-50-49-59 Two $25 Gift Certificates from Lito’s Mexican Restaurant

0-10-63-15 Canvas Tote, T-Shirt, Ball Cap from Madden Auto Repair

0-37-71-20 Multipoint Inspection, Oil Change & Tire Rotation from Patriot Chevrolet

0-09-31-08 $50.00 Gift Certificate in Service from Paul’s Wrecker

Winners need to come to KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM Studios and present the winning ticket to redeem their prize. (You must certify that you are not winning a prize from your place of employment.) New numbers will be selected for prizes not claimed within 3 business days or Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m.