Need a place to get those last few morsels of information stored away before the big exams to end the semester?

The Shawnee Public Library is here to lend a landing place during Finals Week @ The Library, scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 16-17, in Community Room A at the library.

The library has reserved the space for either teen group study or private study for finals. It’s a chance to the books, learn how to use library tutoring databases and take a break with snacks and a therapy dog.

No advance registration is required.

For more information, visit the library, call 275-6353 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/shawnee.