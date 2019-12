Bill Tefertiller and Ann Kelly Holloway were joined in marriage on Dec. 1, 2019, in Tulsa.

Bill Tefertiller and Ann Kelly Holloway were joined in marriage on Dec. 1, 2019, in Tulsa.

Bill is the son of the late Beverly Tefertiller.

Ann is the daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Roy Kelly Jr.

The couple will reside in Bixby.