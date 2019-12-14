The Washington County SPCA (WCSPCA) of Bartlesville, OK announced it has been awarded a $17,000 Adoption Preparation grant from PetSmart to support the cost of spay and neuter surgeries. In 2018, the WCSPCA adopted out over 1300 animals. Every single one was spayed or neutered before it could be adopted to its forever home. This cost poses a significant burden on the WCSPCA as it must pay the veterinary costs to perform these surgeries. “PetSmart’s support will cover the cost for about a quarter of the spay and neuter surgeries we must perform before animals can be adopted out. We are very grateful for their support as it frees up operating dollars so we can continue to improve how we serve our community’s neediest animals,” said Tonya Pete, the WCSPCA’s Executive Director.

10 million animals enter overcrowded shelters every year and, sadly, 4-6 million of these animals are put to sleep. Every year, the Washington County SPCA takes in over 2,500 dogs and cats without homes. 83% of the animals entering the shelter last year were not spayed or neutered. Although the WCSPCA hasn’t euthanized for space since 2009, pet overpopulation is a burden to city systems and can become a danger to public safety. There just aren’t enough homes for all the animals already in our community, let alone new kittens and puppies. Spaying and neutering is the ultimate solution to prevent unwanted kittens and puppies that grow up to be homeless cats and dogs.

There are many services offered to local residents to help them afford spay and neuter surgeries for their animals. The WCSPCA offers vouchers for reduced cost spay/neuter surgeries to county residents who meet certain income requirements. The vouchers cost $59 for dogs, $25 for male cats, and $35 for female cats. They can be purchased at the WSCPCA offices located at 16620 State Highway 123, Bartlesville, OK 74006. These vouchers are redeemable at one of four local partner veterinary clinics: Johnston Veterinary Clinic in Pawhuska, Caney Veterinary Clinic in Caney, Animal Medical Center in Bartlesville, and Dr. Charles Stites’ practice in Dewey (only accepts cat vouchers).

For more information about local spay and neuter resources, check out the WCSCPA’s website at wcspca.org/spay—neuter.