Liberty Academy’s girls recorded a 61-15 triumph over visiting Wright Academy Friday night. Bria Pelate netted 29 points for the victors and Paris Rimer chipped in with 12.

In the boys’ game, Wright Åcademy notched a 56-42 victory. Ben Corley was Liberty’s top scorer with 26. Cary Wiley chipped in with eight

Friday marked the end of the pre-Christmas portion of Liberty Academy’s schedule.

Note: report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.

.