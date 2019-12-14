The City of Tecumseh is going to be adding a park to its community with the assistance of the Avedis Foundation.

The Timber Ridge Park, which is planned at the corner of Timber Ridge and Cedar Lane in the Quail Flight Addition, will be a new ADA-compliant playground — which will includes two inclusive seats to allow children with disabilities the opportunity to safely swing with a harness for added safety.

“We are pleased to support the City of Tecumseh with funding for this project,” Avedis Foundation President Kathy Laster, said. “The City has been a great steward of the resources the foundation has provided for past projects.”

She said Avedis is proud to support the park project, which aligns with its mission to improve the health, wellness and quality of life for the people of Pottawatomie County.

“The addition of this new park will transform an empty lot into a space for children to get outside and play,” Jimmy Stokes, Tecumseh City Manager said. “We are thankful for the Avedis Foundation and their support of our mission to make Tecumseh No. 1 in the state for citizens to live and raise their families.”