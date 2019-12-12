United Community Action Program, Inc. is celebrating its 50th year of incorporation this year.

Community Action Programs were established in 1964 by Pres. Lyndon B. Johnson in a controversial and courageous move to take on the war on poverty across America. Having seen unthinkable conditions across rural and other low income areas, Pres. Johnson commissioned Sargent Shriver, formerly of the Peace Corps, to develop a department dedicated to eliminating poverty and the causes of poverty to improve the human condition with opportunities for individuals to build self-sufficiency in America.

And with that move, United Community Action began soon after. Initially named the Pawnee/Osage Community Action, with its growth and expansion to other counties, in 1969 it was renamed and incorporated as United Community Action Program, Inc. and is located in Pawnee.

One goal that Executive Director Johnny Bryant always held to and strove for was to provide good facilities for the programs and employees. The earliest programs offered by UCAP were the Head Start Programs. Soon the Alcohol and Substance Abuse Program began, and Job Training and Youth Programs were added, along with Housing, Weatherization, the Child and Adult Care Food Program, and Transportation. The program started with 20 employees operating the first Head Start Program, to its current total staff of 412 shows the growth and impact United Community Action has had on the communities and counties it has served over the 50 years.

Today, most of the programs operated by UCAP overlap multiple counties. The Child and Adult Care Food Program expands the furthest into 16 Oklahoma counties. The Head Start and Early Head Start Programs teach and provide services to 1,200 children in the counties of Creek, Kay, Logan, Noble, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Payne and west Tulsa. Cimarron Public Transit reaches over 1.2 million passenger miles yearly with 125,008 trips. Fifty-three percent of those trips are transporting senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.

The Housing Program provides affordable housing in 11 cities, and the Community Alcohol and Substance Abuse Program recently added a Behavioral Health Wellness program. Outreach Services include Volunteer Income Tax Preparation, Emergency Assistance, and also help through partnerships with the Pawnee County Salvation Army, Pawnee County Free Health Clinic, Associated Charities of Perry and Associated Charities located in Blackwell.

United Community Action Program, Inc. is governed by a 12 member tripartite board whose members live in the various counties of its operating areas.

Bryant became executive director during 1972-1973 and worked at the agency in other capacities from its beginning. As executive director, Bryant also was instrumental in finding building spaces that could accommodate the continual growth, retirement options and health insurance for all employees.

Caption for Photograph: United Community Action Celebrates 50 Years at its most recent Board Meeting. Pictured from left to right are Executive Director Johnny Bryant, and Board Members James Adams, Harold Harris, Beverly Brownfield, Rhonda Wallace, Mike Waters and Teresa Bates Rutherford.