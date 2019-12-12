Country music’s own Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye bring their Roots & Boots tour to the Qualla Ballroom inside Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on Dec. 19.

The performance begins at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25. They go on sale Nov. 19 on the casino’s website and at the hotel front desk.

The hit-making trio of Kershaw, Tippin and Raye have accumulated a total of 40 Top 10 radio hits and sold more than 25 million albums.

Kershaw has continued to be one of the most consistent power-hitters in country music, with several platinum albums, including the hits “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore,” “National Working Woman’s Holiday,” “Love Of My Life” and “Cadillac Style.”

Tippin has been cranking out hits for more than 25 years. The singer-songwriter became a familiar name on the Billboard charts with singles such as “You’ve Got To Stand For Something,” “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong With The Radio,” “My Blue Angel” and “Workin’ Man’s PhD.” Tippin’s single “Where The Stars And Stripes And Eagle Fly” became part of the American soundtrack during the aftermath of 9/11.

Raye has charted 24 Top 10 records and 16 No. 1 hits and has been a 10-time Male Vocalist of the Year nominee. His songs like “Love, Me,” “In This Life,” “My Kind of Girl” and “That’s My Story” feature the honesty and richness in his voice and lyrics that fans have come to know and love.

Tickets are available at WSStickets.showare.com

Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is located off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call (800) 754-4111. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.