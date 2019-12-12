As a child of country music royalty, Pam Tillis has always insisted on writing and cutting songs that speak from the soul. On Dec. 27, the multiplatinum-selling artist brings her fan favorites to SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs.

The free concert begins at 9 p.m.

With 6 No. 1 hits and 14 Top 10 singles, Pam knows all about breaking the platinum barrier. Tillis has had more than 30 singles on the US Billboard charts, including “Don’t Tell Me What To Do,” Maybe It Was Memphis,” “Shake the Sugar Tree,” “Let That Pony Run,” “Mi Vida Loca” and “Spilled Perfume.”

Tillis has sold more than 7 million copies of her nine studio albums, seven compilations and two collaborations. Her second 1991 album, “Put Yourself in My Place,” reached No. 10 on the Billboard Country Charts and celebrated RIAA gold status, followed by two RIAA platinum albums, “Homeward Looking Angel” and No. 6 “Sweethearts Dance,” and her 1995 record, “All This Is Love,” which also reached RIAA gold.

Tillis is a 15-time CMA nominee and two-time winner, a nine-time Academy of Country Music Award nominee, and a two-time Grammy winner and six-time Grammy nominee, and she was nominated for an American Music Award. The multitalented artist was a reoccurring guest on the TV show “Nashville.” Her life made a striking circle from her Grand Ole Opry debut with her father, Mel Tillis, at age 8, to her induction into the Opry in 2000.

Her three most recent albums were released on her own record label, Stellar Cat Records.

For more information on Tillis, visit www.pamtillis.com.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is located off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call (800) 754-4111. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.