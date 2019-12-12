This week I am going further into another issue that is painfully present around the holidays. Christians have an additional layer of stress about the church and family dynamics. I have heard the term Holy Rollers and the acronym CEO (Christian & Easter Only). Do not let those labels be placed on you. We know there will be the unchurched, the faithful that never miss Sunday meetings, and the CEOs. Our job as Christians is to spread the love of Jesus Christ and to let His light shine through us.

Christians must adopt the attribute “what you see is what you get.” Set the example for your family, friends, and anyone else in your life. If you only come to church a couple of times a year, you are showing that God is not a priority in your life. I realize there are different events that must come first at one time or another, like sickness. Those that put their relationship with God first will be easily seen as a Christian that has love inside that is exuding from them. No one should ever have to ask if you are Christian.

The Apostle Paul wrote in Romans about the marks of a true Christian that should be incorporated into each person’s life. “Let love be genuine; hate what is evil, hold fast to what is good; love one another with mutual affection; outdo one another in showing honor. Do not lag in zeal, be ardent in spirit, serve the Lord. Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints; extend hospitality to strangers. Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse them. Rejoice with those who rejoice, weep with those who weep. Live in harmony with one another; do not be haughty, but associate with the lowly; do not claim to be wiser than you are. Do not repay anyone evil for evil, but take thought for what is noble in the sight of all. If it is possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all” (Romans 12:9-18, NRSV). If we have the light and love of Christ in your heart, others will see the love radiate to the “outside.”

The four directions given for following Jesus are: Serve God, Be Joyful, Be Patient, and Pray at all times. When you are doing your holiday shopping, remember to show the love of Christ. “Rejoice in the Lord always; again I will say, Rejoice. Let your gentleness be known to everyone… Do not worry about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Keep on doing the things that you have learned and received and heard and seen in me, and the God of peace will be with you” (Philippians 4:4-7,9, NRSV). Keep your head up! When the going gets tough, the tough go to Jesus.

Hymn of the Week: “Leaving on the Everlasting Arms” music, Showalter, Anthony J. and lyricist Elisha Hoffman, (1887).

