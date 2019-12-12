ONGOING

Grove Tennis Club

Men and women of all ages are invited to take part in the Grove Tennis Club, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, at the Grove Tennis Courts, located in the city's sports complex, near Shundi and 13th Street.

For more information, persons interested may call Barbara Brown Scott at 918-253-4690.

Line Dancing

The Uptown Dance Company is holding community line dances at the Grove Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Beginner's dances are at 9 a.m., while advanced dancers will take the floor at 10:15 a.m.

For more information contact Ginger Pearish at 918-787-1673.

Ballroom Dancing

Ballroom dancing lessons are held at the Grove Community Center on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Those interested in attending will receive one free session.

For more information, or to schedule a free session, call 515-313-6553.

SUN. ONGOING

Grove VFW Post 8380 Annual Turkey Shoot

Beginning on Sunday, October 20, the Grove VFW Annual Turkey Shoot will take place every Sunday through November 24. Sign-up starts at 10 a.m. with the shoot beginning at 11 a.m. $2 per shot and $1 splatter shots. The Auxiliary Shack will be open for refreshments. All proceeds will go to the Veteran's Relief Fund.

For more information, call 918-786-2375.

MON. ONGOING

Bluegrass Jam at St. Andrew's

Musicians of all ages are invited to take part in the weekly Bluegrass Jam from 6 to 8:30 p.m., every Monday, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Grove.

All ages and levels of ability are welcome. The event is open to the whole family.

People are encouraged to participate or sit back and listen. Free coffee and water are provided.

St. Andrew's Episcopal Church is located at 555 East Third Street, Grove. For more information, persons interested may contact Rev. Dr. David L. Bridges at 918-786-4113 or frdavid@standrewsgrove.org.

Caring Kitchen/Feed My Sheep

Volunteers with The Caring Kitchen and Feed My Sheep have combined efforts to provide their services on the same day.

The Caring Kitchen, now located at 11th and Washbourne, in Jay, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, while Feed My Sheep will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, across the roadway in its facility.

Caring Kitchen 2.0 will provide a nutritious meal once a week in its new location in Jay. Feed My Sheep will provide a food pantry for those in need on the same day.

The combined operation is designed to allow the two organizations to join forces in order to serve members of the community.

TUE. ONGOING

Story time at Grove Library

The “Read with Friends” story time program for children ages infant to 5-years-old, now has one meeting time each 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at the Grove Public Library. More info: Grove Public Library, 918-786-2945.

Grand Lake Woodcarvers

Members of the Grand Lake Woodcarvers meet each Tuesday, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Grove Senior Center, 145 East O'Daniel Parkway, Grove. All levels of experience welcome. Free instruction is available.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lynn Doughty at 918-314-6514.

Delaware County Democrats

Delaware County Democrats meet monthly the 4th Tuesday at the NEO building across from the Grove library. The meetings begin at 7 p.m. Summer meetings take place at various venues. Attend a meeting for interesting discussions, activity planning and pleasant fellowship.

For more information, contact chairperson Vicke Adams at 405-612-3791 or publicity chair Elva Knoles at 918-261-5418.

TUE. & WED. ONGOING

SAIL at the Library

SAIL - Staying Active & Independent for Life, a fitness program for older adults, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at the Grove Public Library.

The event is free and organized by the OHAI.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

WED. ONGOING

Mah Jongg Wednesdays

Uptown Girl Mah Jongg at the Grove Senior Center, 1 p.m. every Wednesday. More info, contact Joyce Irving at 918-407-5893.

Loaves and Lessons

Loaves and Lessons is a free meal held at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 4th and Main in Grove from 4:45-5:45 p.m. Come for the food, stay for the study!

For more information, call 918-786-4063.

THU. ONGOING

62-plus Club in Langley

Organizers with the Langley Public Library in Langley have begun a “62+ Club” for seniors looking for an afternoon of fun and social engagement.

The club, which meets beginning 1:30 p.m., each Thursday, at the library. It will include games, adult coloring and social engagement, as well as snacks.

For more information, persons interested may call Jeanie Norman at 918-782-4461 or visit www.langleypl.okpls.org.

FRI. ONGOING

Movers & Shakers in Grove

Movers & Shakers, a movement and music class for babies through preschoolers and their grown-ups takes place at 10:30 a.m., every Friday, at the Grove Public Library.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

SAT. ONGOING

Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lee Cathey at 918-786-9860.

The Wild Eats at Bernice Nature Center

Every Saturday, at 1 p.m., (from April to October) the staff at the Grand Lake State Park - Bernice Nature Center hosts a "Wild Eats" where park staff feed the park animals for the public.

The event is designed to let participants learn how and what food animals eat, along with why a proper diet is required for all living things.

The center is located at 54101 Highway 85A, Bernice. For more information, persons interested may contact Amanda Wiley, park naturalist, at 918-257-8330, email amanda.wiley@travelok.com or visit www.travelok.com.

SAT. 06.15 to 12.14

AARP Driver Safety Program

Local classes for the AARP Driver Safety Program will take place once a month, now until December. The one-day course is six hours in length. Drivers will be able to obtain a discount from their insurance carriers for taking the course.

The classes are open to all interested drivers, including those who have taken it in the past. Upcoming class dates are Wednesday, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Oct. 23, and Nov. 19; and Saturday, June 15 and Dec. 14.

For more information, or to learn the time and location of an individual class, persons interested may call Frank Houck at 918-787-6532 or 918-801-5766.

FRI. 12.13

Brush and Palette Gallery Holiday Reception

Holiday Bazaar during the month of December at the Brush and Palette Gallery, located at 18 West 4th Street in Grove. Enjoy the artist inspired Holiday Gifts, Decorations and Fine Art available during this show and sale. Join us for a Holiday Reception at the gallery on Friday, December 13, from 6 - 8 p.m. Gallery hours are Wednesday thru Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 918-786-9698.

Christmas Concert at Trinity Baptist Church

Elizabeth Montgomery will be the featured singer at Trinity Baptist Church's free Christmas concert on Friday, December 13 at 6 p.m.

CCC Houses for Hope

Community Crisis Center has partnered with Lowe's, Ferra, Route 66 Realtor, Rustic Rehab and Carter's to offer $5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a play house or a dog house. All proceeds will go towards safe housing for victims of domestic violence. The drawing for the winner will take place on Friday, December 13.

For more information, visit any CCC office or online at getmeout.org.

FRI. & SAT. 12.13 to 12.14

Last Minute Lakers Merchants Open House

Have you gotten a little too caught up in “living on lake time” this holiday season? Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle, you’re in good company! We all know just how easy it is to lose track of time while enjoying all that beautiful Grand Lake has to offer. Lucky for you, our Grove area merchants have something for every style, taste, and budget! On Friday and Saturday, December 13 and 14, procrastinate with confidence, and make your last minute Christmas shopping painless and easier than ever before. Shopping local never felt so good.

For more information, the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at 918-786-9079.

SAT. 12.14

Lights on the Lake Annual Lighted Christmas Parade

A time honored tradition beloved by many returns for its 19th season! Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, watch dazzling lighted floats glide through the streets of town during the most anticipated Christmas event of the season, the Annual Lighted Christmas Parade! This year’s theme, A Grand Ole’ Country Christmas: Ozarks Charm and Southern Hospitality, takes Grove back to its downhome roots just in time for the holidays. You’ll enjoy heartwarming bluegrass music, fun, and fellowship while celebrating the rich heritage of these hills and the stories and traditions that capture us all!

For more information, call the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at 918-786-9079.

Grove First Assembly of God Monthly Community Gospel Singing

The Grove First Assembly of God Monthly Community singing will take place on Saturday, December 14 at 6 p.m. Featured singers are The Goulds. Singers are Welcome and a love offering will be received.

For more information, or if you'd like to sing, call 918-775-4121.

River Ridge Bluegrass Association Music Show

On Saturday, December 14 the River Ridge Bluegrass Association Music Show will be held at the Bernice Baptist Church Community Building, located at 120 Hickory Street Highway 85A in Bernice. Joey Lair & Daniel Day will take the stage at 6 p.m., followed by the Finley River Boys at 7 p.m. Admission is $5, with concessions available.

Big Creek Gospel Singing and Supper

Celebrate a Merry Christmas by joining in a good ole gospel singing and free supper on Saturday, December 14 at the Big Creek Love in Action building in Childers, Oklahoma. Supper will be served at 6 p.m. with the singing starting at 7 p.m. Attendees may bring a tape or CD as backup, should they choose to perform.

For more information, call 918-440-5683 or 918-440-7339.

Hickory Grove Christmas Tree Event

The annual Hickory Grove Christmas Tree event will be held at the rural school north of Grove at 6 p.m., Saturday, December 14. After the Christmas Story, Santa Claus will make an appearance and then sacks of Christmas candy will be distributed.

SUN. 12.15

Christmas Concert at Grove First United Methodist Church

Grove First United Methodist Church presents COME! a concert featuring handbells, choir, and instruments will all join together to proclaim the story of the birth of Jesus in song on Sunday, December 15 at 2p.m. Come hear the Christmas story through music and favorite scripture readings. Everyone is invited and encourage your friends to come to this concert and create a holiday tradition in celebration of the wonder of the Christ child. The church is located at 1005 Leisure Road, west of Grove Lower Elementary School.

For more information contact the church office at 786-5148 or visit our website www.groveumc.org.

Celebrate Christmas at Grove's First Baptist Church

Celebrate Christmas Together at Grove's First Baptist on Sunday, December 15 from 5-7 p.m. This event is open to the public and all are invited to string popcorn, decorate cookies, make bows, sing Christmas songs and more. The event is free and will be fun for the entire family.

MON. 12.16

Library Lights

The Grove Public Library will be hosting Library Lights on Monday, December 16 at 5:30 p.m. There will be an outdoor movie, hot cocoa, lights, live reindeer and a visit from Santa!

THUR. 12.19

Good Shepherd Hospice Grief Support Meeting

Good Shepherd Hospice offers grief support in a group setting that is open to the public. The meeting will start at 3 p.m. at Good Shepherd, located at 1120 NEO Loop, behind the Grove post office. There will be a short video, a handout and group discussion. For more information call GSH (918) 786-6182.

FRI 12.20

Reader's Digest Christmas Songbook

On Friday, December 10 Patti Beth Anderson will narrate from the ’Reader’s Digest’ Christmas Songbook, while Terry Jordan and Sue Straw will perform 'vintage Christmas music'. The event is sponsored by Abby Beal School of Performing Arts and will benefit the Grove Christian H.E.L.P. Center.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, located at 555 E. 3rd St. in Grove.

Advance tickets are $10 per person, or $15 at the door. Students through high school are admitted free. Seating is limited. Cards are accepted over phone or in person.

For more information, contact the church office at 918-786-4113.

SAT. 12.21

Free Christmas Card Making Event at St. Andrew's

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church invites all young people to attend a free Christmas card making event on Saturday, December 21 from 4-6pm. All supplies provided. No reservation required. Make a personalized Christmas card for someone special.

For more information, call 918-786-4113.

MON. 12.23

Christmas Potluck at the Jay Senior Center

The Jay Senior Center is hosting a Christmas Potluck on Monday, December 23 at 11 a.m. The center will be serving meat and bread. The meal is $4 or free if attendees bring a side or dessert. Door prizes will be awarded during the meal.

TUES. 12.24

14th Annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Cayuga-Splitlog Mission

Rev. Gary Bishop will lead the Christmas Eve service at historic Cayuga-Splitlog Mission on Tuesday, December 24, 6 p.m.

In 2005, a man with two young sons approached the late Dwayne Grimes, who was the service leader at Cayuga-Splitlog Mission. The man inquired if Cayuga-Splitlog Mission had a Christmas Eve Candlelight service. At that time, there were no Christmas Eve services in the Grove area. Congregation member John McClure happened to be standing beside Dwayne, when the man made his inquiry. Without hesitation, Dwayne replied, "Yeah! And John will do it!" Fourteen years later, the tradition of the Christmas Eve service at Cayuga-Splitlog Mission continues.

MON 01.13

Auditions for Playmakers' New Youth Performing Arts Programs

Enroll in The Playmakers’ new “First Act Theatre” training program and/or the “Rhythm Dancers” dance teams by calling the theatre. Auditions for the “Rhythm Dancers” teams are Monday, January 13, 2020. The orientation session for parents and students for the “First Act Theatre will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 5-6:30 p.m. Enrollment necessary.

To enroll or for more information, call 918-786-8950. Leave a message with your name and phone number and a return call will answer specific questions about audition times for different age groups. Those interested may also visit the Facebook page titled 'grove playmakers theatre', or the website www.groveplaymakers.com for more information.

TUES 01.21

Delaware County Genealogical Society

The Delaware County Genealogical Society meets on the third Tuesday of each month in the Grove Public Library Meeting Room. Our next meeting will be held on Tuesday January 21, 2020. There will be a Board Meeting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the Regular meeting starting at 7 p.m.

All are welcome to attend. Come learn about your family history, and share your research knowledge. Refreshment will be available during the meeting.