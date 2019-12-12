Bartlesville’s Friends in Deed volunteers will soon gather to pull off their huge Christmas day dinner, which has been going strong in Bartlesville for 17 years. It’s totally free and anyone is welcome.

This year’s nondenominational holiday feast will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Adams Boulevard Church of Christ on Christmas day.

No one should be home alone on Christmas, organizers emphasized. That’s why they and dozens of other volunteers work tirelessly to create a cheery atmosphere where everyone can spend time together, mingle and enjoy a delicious home-cooked meal. To make reservations or to pitch in as a volunteer, call 918-914-1152.

A traditional holiday fare of turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, and rolls are on the menu. A cart of holiday desserts and will then be wheeled around the room to top off the filling meal.

The dinners are served at the table, where volunteers will come and take a diner’s order rather than being served buffet style, said volunteer George Halkiades.

He said that the day is designed for those in the area who spend Christmas day alone, live without the means to join in the festivities, may not have families near, or are unable to leave their homes.

Those in attendance not only get a satisfying meal, but children will get to visit with Santa Claus and several choirs and musical groups will provide entertainment throughout the three-hour event.

Volunteers will provide rides to those who need transportation and deliver meals to the housebound. Donations of desserts, large cans of green beans and corn, turkeys and hams are greatly appreciated, said Halkiades.

He’s been part of the festive event for more than a decade and said it started out with a small group of community members who met with the idea of providing a special Christmas day for Green Country.

“Some were searching for the true meaning of Christmas and a change in their lives,” he said.

Just like today, everything — including the food, the entertainment, the home cooking, desserts — is donation-driven.

He said the best part is the Christmas spirit and love that is spread throughout the festivities. One year, volunteers ran out of food and had to go in search of hot dogs to feed the guests, he recalled.

Fellow volunteer Rita Marshall is the backbone of all the food service, he said. The food is donated and home cooked by Marshall and hand-selected kitchen staff.

“If you and your friends and families are searching for a meaningful Christmas experience, please join us on Christmas day,” Halkiades said.