The Jay Bulldogs and Vinita Hornets met on the hardwood in Vinita on Tuesday night, December 3, falling to Vinita 55-51.

Coach Jay Fleming’s new style of play for the Bulldogs was evident, though the team appeared to struggle with it in the first two periods where the Hornets outscored the Bulldog.

When the Bulldogs came out for the third period, they played the type of game Fleming was looking for, outscoring the Hornets in the third and fourth periods, and took their first lead with 5:01 left in the game.

However, the Hornets fought back to finish up four points over the Bulldogs.

Fouls were rampant in the game on both sides of the ball, but a lower free throw percentage (38% compared to 72%) for Jay, may have cost the game.

If Jay shot the same percentage as Vinita, it would have given them eight more points, which would have sealed the win for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs played a strong and high-powered game, driving hard through the final seconds where Kaden Budder #20, Jayden Mayberry #12 and L-Ray Kirk #4 fouled out during the last 40 seconds.

The team stayed focused on their game and didn’t allow themselves to get distracted by the crowd.

Unfortunately, emotions in the crowd got out of hand, causing a Jay fan to be expelled during the fourth period, then at game-end a confrontation between another Jay fan, was aimed at the Vinita coach.

Jay coaches and other Jay fans helped remove him.

It was embarrassing to the players, the coaches and other fans when someone couldn’t keep their emotions in check…after all, it is just a ball game and adults should be setting the examples.

Yes, the referees do make mistakes, but generally the mistakes made balance out for both sides.

There is a great sign in the Colcord arena that says: “Coaches coach, players play, fans encourage, referees call the game,” ‘nuff said.

The Bulldogs get to meet the Grove Ridgerunners at home on Tuesday, December 10, which promises to be another great game.