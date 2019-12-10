In the midst of the season of giving, there are those who choose to take.

Late on Wednesday, December 4, Second Chance Pet Rescue of Grand Lake was broken into. The thieves took approximately $1,200 - $1,400 in cash, as well as the security system. No animals were harmed in during the break in.

The cover of the security system was found near the Elk River Bridge and it is probable that the thief tried to throw the evidence into the river, but was unsuccessful in covering all of their tracks. The Delaware County Sheriff's Department is investigating the case.

The no-kill shelter is a non-profit and runs completely on donations. During the 2019 year, the shelter has taken in 727 dogs and puppies. Of those 727, 206 dogs and puppies have found their forever homes. 426 dogs were transferred to partner rescues. 19 were returned to their original owners and 40 have been placed in foster homes. These numbers have doubled since pervious years.

The shelter posted about the break in on Facebook and the community has raised $3,735 to replace the stolen cash and to help replace the security system in just under a week. Additionally, the Grove Rotary Club presented a grant to the shelter on Saturday, December 7, the same day the shelter hosted their Annual Christmas Breakfast and Dessert Auction.

For those interested in helping Second Chance Pet Rescue, the shelter is asking for monetary donations or donations of pet food to help keep the animals healthy.

For more information, call 918-786-7630 or visit them at their website secondchancepetsponsors.org or on Facebook at Second Chance Pet Rescue of Grand Lake.