The Grove Ridgerunners fell again at home to the Tahlequah Tigers.

Tahlequah 62, Grove 47

A technical foul for dunking in warmups was called on Grove, resulting in Tahlequah starting the game with the ball. A close first quarter left Grove four points behind the Tigers. Corbin Beal scored 6 and Aason Cross had five, but the Tigers still led 15-11.

In the second, Cross scored eight points, six of which were free throws. Paired with a three from Hank Hacker, a bucket each from Greg McCurdy and Emmanuel Crawford and a lone free throw from Brendan Cornog and the Ridgerunners took the lead at the half. Grove led the Tigers 27-25.

Coming back from the half, Tahlequah's Jaxon Jones got hot, scoring 12 points in a quarter. The Ridgerunners were unable to keep up and trailed 45-34 at the end of the third.

In the fourth, Grove made a resurgence, scoring 13 points, but it was too late. Tahlequah would score 17 more points to win the game 62-47.

Cross led the scoring for the Ridgerunners with 22 points. Braden Pittman scored 7, followed by Beal with 6, Hacker and Cornog both had 3 and McCurdy and Crawford each had 2.

The 0-2 Ridgerunners will be on the road, first at Jay on Tuesday, December 10 and then in Vinita for a tournament on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, December 12-14.