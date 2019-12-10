The Oklahoma Association of REALTORS® (OAR) announces its 2019 Class of LeadershipOAR (LOAR), a program that identifies emerging REALTOR® leaders to help maximize their skills to lead state associations and local boards for years to come.

“LeadershipOAR consists of industry experts who have proven their commitment and dedication to real estate,” OAR CEO Jessica Hickok said. “Each year, we strive to pass the torch to the next set of individuals who will serve Oklahomans by giving them access to the network, tools and resources they need to succeed.”

The members of the 2019 Class of LeadershipOAR are:

Anya Mashaney, Oklahoma City Metropolitan Association of REALTORS®

Chaera Bartel, Greater Tulsa Association of REALTORS®

Dana Cramer, Stillwater Board of REALTORS®

Donna Reid, North Central Board of REALTORS®

Donna White, Northeast Oklahoma Board of REALTORS®

Elizabeth "Shae" Pearson, Greater Tulsa Association of REALTORS®

Heidi Rose, Edmond Board of REALTORS®

Jennifer Smithson, Northwest Oklahoma Association of REALTORS®

Kevin Francis, Greater Tulsa Association of REALTORS®

Susan Watt, Southern Oklahoma Board of REALTORS®

Torrie Vann, Northwest Oklahoma Association of REALTORS®

“Each class builds a bond with one another and the class of 2019 is no different,” Hickok said. “This class can walk away from this experience proud of their past achievements while looking forward to what’s to come in the future of their careers.”

In addition to their personal leadership development, LOAR students also work on a specific project together. The most recent class promoted REALTOR® license plates which benefit the Oklahoma Housing Foundation.

