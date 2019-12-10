Loaded Cheese Fries

I have always been the type of person that when I want to watch a big ballgame, I prefer to watch it in the privacy of my own home, unless I’m at the game in person. That’s not to say I’m unsociable, it’s just that if I have an interest in the game, I don’t want the distractions of trying to watch the game with a room full of coaches and referees. But that’s not to say that periodically I don’t get out amongst them.

Several years ago, when I used to go to all the OU Sooner home football games, we used to go to Coach’s Bar and Grill in Norman, sometimes before the game, sometimes afterward, and sometimes both. Coach’s was owned by Miami’s own Steve Owens, and was a great place to meet friends for food and drinks. The food was great. It was located on Main Street not too far from where the railroad tracks passed through town. They had televisions everywhere, and if I remember right, a huge screen which would show the game with the most interest. The great thing about watching games in this establishment, was that most of the patrons were seasoned fans, with many being regular attendees to the Sooner games. There would also be many former Sooner players that would drop in time to time as well. We had some great times there back in the day. If the place was still open, I would still make it part of my game day ritual today, but it closed a few years ago, and is now just a memory of some good times from the past. By the way, their loaded nachos were great!

I don’t do it very often anymore, but every once in a while on a rare occasion, I will venture out somewhere during football season to have a bite to eat and watch all or part of game that is maybe not that important to me, but I still have somewhat of an interest in. To be honest, when I do this it is more about the food, drinks, and social aspect of it, rather than the game. It’s just nice to get out for a while. I usually don’t venture too far from home, generally a local casino, which makes it nice, as I can stay as long or as little as I want and still just be 5 or 10 minutes from home. Of course, I almost always run into somebody I know for a short visit as well. Make no mistake about it, in my mind, it fails in comparison to the days when we would all meet at Coach’s, but looking back on it, as with everything else in life, the good times at Coach’s was probably more about the people I was with rather than the actual place we were at.

Back in the day, as I mentioned before, the loaded nachos at coaches made for great game day dining fare. I’ve not found any others that compare in my opinion. So nowadays, I have switched to loaded cheese fries to have while watching the game. In fact, I have become so addicted to these that I will also prepare them at home for game day at times. And to be honest, the ones I make at home are as good, as or better than when I go out for them. The reason being is I make my own fresh cut fries and soak the cut potatoes in ice water for an hour or two before frying them. These beat frozen out of the bag any day. Today I’m sharing how I prepare them.

Loaded Cheese Fries

Ingredients

Potatoes (I like to use Yukon Gold)

2 to 3 strips of bacon chopped

White queso cheese dip

Shredded cheese (Per your taste, Cheddar, Mexican Blend, or whatever you prefer)

Chopped green onion (For garnish)

Sour Cream

Instructions

Wash and cut the potatoes, I use a French fry cutter. Put the potatoes in a bowl of ice water and place in the fridge for an hour or two.

Chop the bacon and fry crisp to use as garnish, also chop some green onion for garnish.

Fry the potatoes in cooking oil to the crispness you prefer, drain on paper towels. Place cheese dip in the microwave to melt.

Plate the French fries, top with melted queso and shredded cheese. Place plate in the microwave long enough to melt the shredded cheese, garnish with the bacon and chopped green onion, serve immediately topped with sour cream or on the side.