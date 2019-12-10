Have you gotten a little too caught up in “living on lake time” this holiday season? Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle, you’re in good company! We all know just how easy it is to lose track of time while enjoying all that beautiful Grand Lake has to offer. Lucky for you, our Grove area merchants have something for every style, taste, and budget! Procrastinate with confidence, and make your last minute Christmas shopping painless and easier than ever before. Shopping local never felt so good…

Participating Local Merchants are listed below.

Shopping:

The Den of Uniquity - Find out if you've been naughty or nice! Pick a package to find a discount.

Note-Able Workshop - Buy three items at 2019 prices, get 20% off of your most expensive item, 10% off the remaining items. 50% down required; we can store until spring.

Rustic Rehab, LLC - Discounts throughout the store. Special hours: 9 am-6:30 pm.

Fired Up at Grand Lake - Mention "Open House", and save 10% storewide.

The Rusty Willow, LLC - Mention "Open House", and save 20% off of your purchase.

Grand Lake Sports Center - Up to 30% off on 2019 watersports equipment & many more discounts throughout the store.

French Girl Farm - 10% off storewide. Desserts and appetizers for shoppers.

Grand Panache - Discounts throughout the store.

The Muddy Pearl - 25% off of purchase.

Jana Jae's Gallery Southwest - 50% off storewide. Register now for free drawings on Dec. 13th & 14th for a $50 gift certificate & more.

Sissy's Place - Willow Tree will be 40% off, select merchandise will be 50%-75% off; all Christmas will be 25% off. Designer coffee, holiday flavors- 25% off.

Food:

The Shebang - Dessert with meal purchase; dine-in only.

Sugar'd Spoon Bakery - 10% off all purchases.

1909 - Free dessert with purchase of two entrees.

Checkered Past Deli - Free drink with each meal.

About the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce

Founded in 1962, the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce is the advocate for businesses in Grove and Grand Lake with dedicated professionals working daily to help the Grove area prosper and develop into an even better place to live, work, play and invest in. For more information on the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, please call (918) 786-9079.