The Lady Red are now 2-0 after a win over the Tahlequah Lady Tigers.

Grove 48, Tahlequah 38

A solid defense, a hot offense and poor free-throw shooting from the opposing team made the first quarter a breeze for the Lady Red. Rory Geer had 8 points in the first quarter, Mikalle Pair had a set of threes and Elizabeth Cash added another four to score 18 in the first quarter. Grove led the Lady Tigers 18-6.

Geer was still hot in the second quarter, scoring another six. Dawn Blake, Megan Gibbs and Pair all had another two, giving the Lady Red a 30-10 lead going into halftime.

The third was still more scoring from the Lady Red who added another ten points, but allowed the Lady Tigers to score 17, making the score at the end of the third 40-27.

The fourth quarter was all Pair as she hit a three, scored a two-pointer and added three free throws. Grove won the game 48-38.

Pair led the scoring with 22 points, followed by Geer with 14, Cash and Gibbs with 4 and Kolby Boyett and Blake with 2.

The Lady Red will be on the road all week, first playing at Jay on Tuesday, December 10 at 6:30 p.m. and then in the Vinita Tournament Thursday, Friday and Saturday, December 12-14.