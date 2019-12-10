The Lady Bulldogs arrived in Vinita to play the Lady Hornets on Tuesday night, December 3.

It proved to be a hard fought game where the Lady Bulldogs eventually fell to the Lady Hornets 73 -54.

Jay dug themselves into a hole in the first period where is ended Vinita 22 – 5.

The Lady Bulldogs were not able to dig themselves out anytime during the game, but got within 11 points in the fourth period with 4:33 left in the game, but that was as close as they would get.

Notably, the Lady Bulldogs fought hard all the way up until the final buzzer and were able to force some turnovers, but didn’t always convert the turnovers into points.

Vinita is a tough team and they kept pressure on Jay all night, but the Lady Bulldogs proved resilient.

They shot 69% on their free throws and kept driving in for shots.

But one of the big differences was in 3-point shots where Jay had only two and Vinita had 7.

Vinita’s Bennet #3 had 3, 3-pointers and Chaney #25 had 2; Lady Bulldogs Layken Kirby #23 and Kierra Wiley #33 each had a 3-pointer.

High scorer for the Lady Bulldogs was Alexis Farley #10 with 15 points followed by Wiley with 10 points.

The next home game will be against the Grove Lady Ridgerunners at Bulldog Arena on Tuesday, December 10.