The Jay Bulldogs played host to the 2019 Border Wars Duel Festival on December 6th and 7th.

A total of ten schools competed in Jay, arriving from Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas.

It was a tough fought Duel where Salina secured first place in the tournament, Jay locked down second place and Inola grabbed third place.

Individual wins in the following categories were:

9 win wrestlers: Caleb Buzzard, Zach Coy and Johnny Williamson

8 win wrestlers: Kaden Murray

7 win wrestlers: Leo Feregrino, Dustin Duran and Jed Hampton

6 win wrestlers: Jeron Newcomb

Overall Bulldog results for the first day had Jay at 84-0 over Southside, 72-6 over Northside, 51-28 over Stilwell, 60-24 over Heritage and lost 39-41 to Salina.

For the second day it was Bulldogs 64-13 over Inola, 48-24 over Diamond, 60-12 over Locust Grove and finished the day 54-28 over Springdale.

Coach Izack Wilson commented “It was a tough loss…we take pride in winning our tournament and we failed, but this is just a lump in the road…”

Wilson went on to say “We want to be wrestling…Salina again for a district title and I believe our men will train hard to that point to put themselves in a position to win that match at home on January 21st.”

Both the men and women of the Jay Bulldogs wrestling teams continue to be a force to be respected and reckoned with as they train to take a district title and more.