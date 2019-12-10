The Grove Takedown Club, the local youth wrestling program, will host its 3rd Annual Grand Lake Throwdown.

The Throwdown will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, December 14 at the Grove High School gymnasium. In the past, the Throwdown has drawn more than 400 wrestlers and their families to the area, and is expected to grow this year.

The 2019 tournament will feature not only the GTC youth wrestlers, but also the Grove Junior High wrestling team, as well Grove High School girls. Come out and support the Grove wrestling program.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for students, ages 4 and under are free.