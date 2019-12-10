Nearly 200 EPIC Charter School students from across the state will be inducted into the National Honor Society (NHS) and National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) in formal ceremonies at Rose State College in Midwest City and at Tulsa Community College Southeast on November 14 and November 21 respectively. This follows a ceremony last May, where more than 400 EPIC students were inducted into the two organizations.

“The commitment these exceptional students have made is truly remarkable,” said EPIC Superintendent Bart Banfield. “Not only have they held themselves to the highest academic, social and civic standards, they have set themselves on a path for future success. We couldn’t be more proud of them.”

The NHS was founded in 1921, while the NJHS was founded in 1929. Both organizations place scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship at the center of their core values. It is estimated that more than 1 million students participate in Honors Society activities. NHS and NJHS are located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, other U.S. territories and Canada.

Each EPIC NHS inductee receives a certificate, a membership pin and the right to wear the traditional white NHS hood as part of their graduation regalia. Further, participation in NHS and NJHS gives member students access to financial aid and college admissions planning, openings to service projects, scholarship potential and leadership development.

“NHS and NJHS really is a crucible that renders future leaders,” Banfield said. “Attaining such strong skill sets, knowing how to plan for the future and learning how to give back to one’s community are all things that will serve these students well as they move into adulthood.”

EPIC is the state’s third-largest public school system. It serves approximately 29,000 students statewide in the 2019-2020 school year and currently employs more than 1,100 certified teachers and principals located in every county across the state. For more information, visit www.epiccharterschools.org.

