ONGOING

Caring Kitchen/Feed My Sheep

Volunteers with The Caring Kitchen and Feed My Sheep have combined efforts to provide their services on the same day.

The Caring Kitchen, now located at 11th and Washbourne, in Jay, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, while Feed My Sheep will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, across the roadway in its facility.

Caring Kitchen 2.0 will provide a nutritious meal once a week in its new location in Jay. Feed My Sheep will provide a food pantry for those in need on the same day.

The combined operation is designed to allow the two organizations to join forces in order to serve members of the community.

Emergency Food Assistance Program

The Jay Community Chapel, Seventh and Krause, Jay is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the third Tuesday and Wednesday. It covers the entire Jay School District. For more information, persons interested may call 918-253-4334 or 918-253-7447 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

City of Jay

Officials with the City of Jay will test tornado sirens at noon on the first Wednesday of every month.

Jay Fire Department

Officials with the City of Jay offers Jay Fire Department memberships for anyone living outside Jay city limits and needing one for home insurance purposes.

The cost is $50 a year and is based upon a schedule. For more information, or to purchase a membership, persons interested may contact the Jay city clerk at 918-253-4148 or Jay City Hall at 918-253-4307.

AA and NA Meetings in Colcord

Struggling with addiction? Nothing works? Try a God centered solution Colcord Sunday evening Recovery meets 5 p.m. at the East (back) entrance, Colcord First Baptist Church. Colcord Tuesday night Alcoholics Anonymous, First Baptist Church basement at 7 p.m.

Open meeting. All beliefs and denominations welcome. Colcord Friday night Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., 538 East Main, Colcord, basement entrance.

NA Meetings in Jay

The Last Chance Group, which helps those dealing with narcotics addiction, meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays every week.

Meetings take place in the Jay Senior Citizens Center at 816 South Main Street in Jay. For more information, persons interested may contact Jesse Stroud at 918-964-0609.

Talbot Library & Museum House

Talbot Library & Museum House is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday located at 500 South Colcord Avenue. Closed holidays. For more information or group tours, persons interested may call 918-326-4532.

Free Eye Exam of Glasses

The Jay Lions Club offers free eye exam or glasses. To qualify, a person must be income eligible and carry no insurance. For more information, persons interested may call Kay Pickup or Sarah Foreman at 918-253-8542 for an application.

Addiction Support Group

Red Willow Counseling Services and Calvary Baptist Church are sponsoring an “Addictions Support Group” at 7:30 p.m., on Thursday. The group meets at Calvary Baptist Church, 7727 Cedar Drive in West Siloam Springs.

The group is open to recovering addicts and their families. Calvary Baptist Church is located on Old Highway 33 (Cedar Drive), between White Oak Road and Moseley School Road, in West Siloam Springs. For more information, persons interested may contact Calvary Baptist Church at 918-422-5922 or calvary000@centurytel.net.

Narcotics Anonymous Meetings

Narcotic Anonymous Meetings take place at noon on Monday, 7 p.m., on Tuesday, noon on Thursday, and 7 p.m., Saturday, at the Jay Senior Center, 816 South Main, Jay. For more information, persons interested may call 918-521-8914.

WED. 12.11

Red Cross Blood Drive

The Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, December 11 at the Jay Community Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

For an appointment call Virginia Cordell at 918-801-6788.

FRI. 12.13

City Hall Angel Tree

The City Hall Angel Tree is up in the City Hall of Jay. Angels are on the tree and a signup sheet is located next to the tree. The city is asking that angels have an outfit, pajamas, a pair of shoes and at least one item off their wish list. The city also suggests a blanket, hat and gloves.

Wrapped gifts should be returned by Friday, December 13.

For more information, visit the Jay City Hall.

SAT. 12.14

Annual Jay Christmas Parade

The 2019 Jay Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 2 p.m. There is no registration fee, as the city encourages all businesses, organizations, school groups, churches and others to participate.

For more information, call the Jay Chamber of Commerce at 918-253-8698.

Santa at the J Way Cafe

Santa will be at the J Way Cafe from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14.

WED. 01.15

Title VI Parent Advisory Committee Meeting

One of the most important components of the Title VI program is parent and community involvement. On January 15, 2020, parents and stakeholders are invited to participate in the Title VI Parent Advisory Committee Meeting. The meeting will be held at the Dan Draper Community Center beginning at 4:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Remington Rogers at 919-326-4107 ext. 322 or rrogers@colcordschools.com.

Impact Aid- Public Hearing

One of the most important components of the Impact Aid program is parent and community involvement. On January 15, 2020, parents and stakeholders are invited to participate in the Impact Aid- Public Hearing. The Public Hearing will be held at the Dan Draper Community Center beginning at 3:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Remington Rogers at 919-326-4107 ext. 322 or rrogers@colcordschools.com.

THURS. 01.16

Colcord Indian Education Johnson O’Malley Committee Meeting

One of the most important components of the JOM program is parent involvement. There will be a Colcord Indian Education JOM Committee meeting held on January 16, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. in Colcord Middle School. Parents of JOM eligible children will have an opportunity to get involved in the JOM program at Colcord Public School.

For more information, contact Remington Rogers at 919-326-4107 ext. 322 or rrogers@colcordschools.com.

